11.07.2024 07:05:03
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Reports on First Half-Year 2024 and the Course of Business
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma Reports on First Half-Year 2024 and the Course of Business
Ladenburg, Germany, 11 July 2024 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) published today its financial report on the first six months of 2024 (1 December 2023 - 31 May 2024).
Professor Andreas Pahl, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "We are very pleased with the positive preliminary efficacy data from the Phase I clinical trial with our ATAC development candidate HDP-101. In three patients from the fifth cohort, we saw an objective improvement in the disease ("partial remission"). One of these patients is currently showing further improvement in the development of the disease.
For the second half of the year, we are focusing on patient recruitment and testing an optimized dosing regimen with three arms in the sixth cohort. We are optimistic that our clinical trial will continue to develop positively, and that the study participants will benefit from the therapy.
In March, we concluded an agreement with HealthCare Royalty on the partial sale of future royalties. The royalties arise from the portfolio candidate TLX250-CDx that was out-licensed to Telix. This allows us to benefit now and in the future from the success of the candidate, which could receive marketing authorization in the USA by the end of this year."
Key events in the first six months of 2024
Events after the reporting period
No significant events occurred after the end of the reporting period.
Financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2024
The Heidelberg Pharma Group, which previously consisted of Heidelberg Pharma AG and its subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH as of the reporting date, reports consolidated figures. Two new companies, HDP G250 AG & Co. KG and HDP G250 Beteiligungs GmbH, were established as part of the HCRx agreement. These two companies are affiliated below the parent company Heidelberg Pharma AG and are not operationally active.
The reporting period referred to below relates to the period from 1 December 2023 to the balance sheet date of 31 May 2024 (H1 2024).
The Heidelberg Pharma Group generated sales revenue and income of EUR 6.3 million in the first six months of the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 4.7 million), an increase of 34%.
Sales revenue amounted to EUR 4.1 million in both comparative periods and mainly comprised the group-wide cooperation agreements for the ATAC technology (previous year: EUR 4.4 million).
At EUR 2.2 million, other income was significantly higher than the previous year's level of EUR 0.3 million and consisted of government grants (EUR 1.1 million), the reversal of unutilized accrued liabilities (EUR 0.8 million) and other items (EUR 0.3 million).
Operating expenses, including depreciation and amortization, amounted to EUR 15.6 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 20.7 million).
The cost of sales was below the previous year's level, amounted to EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million) and corresponded to 9% of operating expenses. Research and development costs of EUR 10.6 million fell in comparison to the previous year (EUR 14.8 million) due to the less cost-intensive external production for the ATAC projects and the ongoing clinical trial with HDP-101 compared to the same period in the previous year. At 68% of operating expenses, this category continued to represent the largest cost block. Administrative expenses of EUR 3.0 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million) amounted to 19% of operating expenses. At EUR 0.6 million, other expenses for business development, marketing and commercial market supply activities, which mainly comprise staff and travel costs, were slightly below the previous year's level (EUR 0.7 million) and accounted for 4% of operating expenses.
The Heidelberg Pharma Group's net loss for the first six months of 2024 amounted to EUR 8.7 million (previous year: EUR 16.0 million). The significant improvement is due to higher income and lower expenses. Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.19 and, taking into account the average number of shares, developed positively compared to the previous year (EUR -0.34).
At the end of the 2024 reporting period, Heidelberg Pharma had cash of EUR 42.6 million, which was below the year-end figure of EUR 43.4 million and the previous year's half-year figure as of 31 May 2023 (EUR 57.4 million). This means an average monthly cash outflow of EUR 0.1 million for the first half of the 2024 financial year.
If the loan repayment in the amount of EUR 5 million is excluded, Heidelberg Pharma had an average cash inflow of EUR 0.7 million per month in the first six months of 2024, compared to an average cash outflow of EUR 3.2 million per month in the prior-year period.
Total assets as of 31 May 2024 amounted to EUR 72.0 million, up from EUR 70.4 million as of the 30 November 2023 reporting date. Equity at the end of the reporting period amounted to EUR 41.2 million (30 November 2023: EUR 49.3 million) and corresponded to an equity ratio of 57.2% (30 November 2023: 70.1%).
The full-year financial guidance issued on 25 March 2024 for the Heidelberg Pharma Group was adjusted on 18 June 2024.
The Heidelberg Pharma Group expects for the financial year 2024 sales and other income between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 12.0 million (previously: EUR 11.0 million to EUR 15.0 million). The reason for the lower sales is that expected sales are likely to be delayed due to developments at the license partners. In accordance with accounting regulations, the upfront payment received from HCRx is not yet reflected in the sales revenue guidance for financial year 2024. Heidelberg Pharma will be able to show pro rata sales revenue in the coming financial years only after the product has been approved, future sales revenue has been generated and license fees have been received from Telix. Operating expenses will remain between EUR 36.0 million and EUR 40.0 million. Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -25.5 million and EUR -29.5 million is expected (previously: EUR -23.5 million to EUR -27.5 million).
For 2024, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 22.0 million (previously: EUR 28.0 million to EUR 32.0 million). Monthly cash consumption is expected to range between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 1.8 million per month (previously: EUR 2.3 million and EUR 2.7 million).
1 Not including any corporate actions
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group
1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 31 May
The full half-yearly financial report including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was published at http://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports. There will be no conference call on the half-year report.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma develops novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the mushroom toxin Amanitin in cancer therapy by exploiting the toxin's biological mechanism of action with its innovative ATAC technology as a new therapeutic modality. It offers the opportunity to overcome resistance of cancer cells against therapeutic agents currently used and to eliminate dormant tumor cells, which typically survive current therapies and are responsible for tumor relapse and metastasis. This could lead to significant advances in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to any other treatment.
The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development.
In addition to Amanitin, alternative payloads also expand the ADC platform technologies of Heidelberg Pharma to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
11.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1943773
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1943773 11.07.2024 CET/CEST
