EQS-News: Hotelbird introduces the digital guest journey to all Motel One hotels in record time

Berlin, 7th June 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, proudly announces that its portfolio company Hotelbird, a leading provider of digital solutions along the guest journey in hotels, has successfully integrated its system into over 90 hotels of the Motel One budget design hotel chain within just three months. Hotelbird’s integration allows Motel One guests to check in and pay via the Motel One website and app. The unique integration of Hotelbird into the existing Motel One channels through the Open API sets new standards in the digital guest journey.
Fast and Efficient Implementation
Hotelbird offers innovative technologies that enhance the guest experience and increase efficiency for hotel staff. The rapid rollout at Motel One, together with strong partners like Adyen and SIHOT, marks a significant milestone and demonstrates Hotelbird’s ability to execute large-scale projects swiftly. The seamless integration into the existing Motel One environment provides significant added value, ensuring a fast and contemporary stay for guests.
Successful Collaboration and Future Prospects
Daniel Müller, Co-CEO of Motel One, highlights: “Through our excellent collaboration with Hotelbird, we can provide our employees and guests with modern digital technology that simplifies and speeds up the check-in process. With Hotelbird, we have found a partner who helps us realize our vision of a dynamic hotel offering.”
Juan Sanmiguel, CEO of Hotelbird, adds: “The partnership with Motel One underscores the central role of digital processes for the success of the industry. The right mindset, strong determination, and readiness for change were crucial for the rapid implementation of this project. I thank our project team, our external partners like Adyen and SIHOT, as well as the team of Motel One for the successful collaboration.”
Cutting-Edge Technologies
Online check-in is convenient and flexible for all beOne members via the Motel One app and website. Additionally, guests in selected hotels can use the Motel One app to digitally access their rooms with a mobile key. The seamless integration of Hotelbird’s digital customer communication into existing email systems allows hotel guests to receive personalized emails or push notifications. This facilitates the automated delivery of important information, event updates, and offers to guests in Motel One branding. This innovative integration is increasingly sought after by large international hotel chains. With the successful rollout at Motel One, Hotelbird establishes itself as a leading partner for major projects aimed at digitizing the guest journey for hotel chains.
