EQS-News: Hotelbird introduces the digital guest journey to all Motel One hotels in record time

Hotelbird introduces the digital guest journey to all Motel One hotels in record time



07.06.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, 7th June 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, proudly announces that its portfolio company Hotelbird, a leading provider of digital solutions along the guest journey in hotels, has successfully integrated its system into over 90 hotels of the Motel One budget design hotel chain within just three months. Hotelbird’s integration allows Motel One guests to check in and pay via the Motel One website and app. The unique integration of Hotelbird into the existing Motel One channels through the Open API sets new standards in the digital guest journey.

Fast and Efficient Implementation

Hotelbird offers innovative technologies that enhance the guest experience and increase efficiency for hotel staff. The rapid rollout at Motel One, together with strong partners like Adyen and SIHOT, marks a significant milestone and demonstrates Hotelbird’s ability to execute large-scale projects swiftly. The seamless integration into the existing Motel One environment provides significant added value, ensuring a fast and contemporary stay for guests.

Successful Collaboration and Future Prospects

Daniel Müller, Co-CEO of Motel One, highlights: “Through our excellent collaboration with Hotelbird, we can provide our employees and guests with modern digital technology that simplifies and speeds up the check-in process. With Hotelbird, we have found a partner who helps us realize our vision of a dynamic hotel offering.”

Juan Sanmiguel, CEO of Hotelbird, adds: “The partnership with Motel One underscores the central role of digital processes for the success of the industry. The right mindset, strong determination, and readiness for change were crucial for the rapid implementation of this project. I thank our project team, our external partners like Adyen and SIHOT, as well as the team of Motel One for the successful collaboration.”

Cutting-Edge Technologies

Online check-in is convenient and flexible for all beOne members via the Motel One app and website. Additionally, guests in selected hotels can use the Motel One app to digitally access their rooms with a mobile key. The seamless integration of Hotelbird’s digital customer communication into existing email systems allows hotel guests to receive personalized emails or push notifications. This facilitates the automated delivery of important information, event updates, and offers to guests in Motel One branding. This innovative integration is increasingly sought after by large international hotel chains. With the successful rollout at Motel One, Hotelbird establishes itself as a leading partner for major projects aimed at digitizing the guest journey for hotel chains.



About Hotelbird GmbH

Hotelbird provides the core technology for a seamless digital guest experience and empowers hosts to increase their operational success. Since its foundation in 2015, Hotelbird has established itself as a leading provider of digital check-in/out solutions. Hotelbird has by far the largest market share in Germany and enjoys great trust in the hotel industry. Most leading German hotel chains rely on the Hotelbird platform. As the first specialized provider on the market, Hotelbird has an enormous wealth of experience from which its partners benefit.

Further Information: https://hotelbird.com/



About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life, and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network, and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE

Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5

10719 Berlin

E-Mail: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/