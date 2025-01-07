EQS-News: INDUS purchases company for the future field of infrastructure networks

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

INDUS purchases company for the future field of infrastructure networks



07.01.2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST

INDUS purchases company for the future field of infrastructure networks

INDUS subsidiary HAUFF-TECHNIK buys KETTLER

Specialist for spindle extensions for pipe systems

Complementary addition strengthens the infrastructure segment

Bergisch Gladbach, 7 January 2025 – HAUFF-TECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of listed INDUS Holding AG, acquires all shares in KETTLER GmbH, Dorsten, with economic effect from 1 January 2025. The medium-sized manufacturer of components and spindle extensions for pipe systems has around 60 employees and generates annual sales of around EUR 9 million. The product portfolio includes spindle extensions and operating keys for actuating valves and hydrants above and below ground as well as in manholes. Wall duct and building entry systems are also part of the product range. KETTLER strengthens INDUS’ infrastructure segment as a complementary addition to its portfolio company HAUFF-TECHNIK, a manufacturer of sealing systems for cables, pipes and building entries.

“As a highly profitable provider in a niche market with the advanced technical expertise typical of INDUS, KETTLER is a great fit for our portfolio,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Infrastructure segment. “The acquisition enhances our position in the future field of infrastructure networks. Given the urgent need to expand supply networks and regularly maintain and repair pipe systems, we see significant growth potential in this area.” According to the German Association of the Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), investments totalling EUR 3.4 billion are to be made in public water management and sewage systems each year, particularly in building new pipelines and the maintaining existing ones. At the beginning of 2024, INDUS had already strengthened its portfolio company HAUFF-TECHNIK by acquiring the remaining shares in the fiber optics specialist GRIDCOM.

With the acquisition of KETTLER, INDUS also takes over Kettler Utility Communication GmbH, which offers services in the field of underground pipe systems, especially the rehabilitation of defective spindle extensions. The spindle extensions are repaired with minimal intervention directly through the manhole cover.

Dr. Michael Seibold, Managing Director of HAUFF-TECHNIK: “KETTLER’s range of services ideally complements our product portfolio. Together, we can push ahead our growth strategy on the last mile also in the field of water and gas supply. A key aspect in this context is the technical exchange on the development of new products, which strengthens our innovative power.” Michael Buhla, Managing Partner of KETTLER prior to the acquisition, says: “When handing over KETTLER, we attached great importance to the long-term prospects. In addition to the technical fit, the cooperation with HAUFF-TECHNIK offers synergy effects in the sales area. Joint marketing will open up new sales opportunities to KETTLER, in particular on international markets.

“In 2024, we acquired two first-tier companies as well as two hidden champions as complementary additions to existing portfolio companies,” says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of the INDUS Group. “We will continue to pursue this approach of giving our portfolio strong stimulus for growth by strategically and operationally fitting add-on acquisitions in 2025. The start has already been made by acquiring KETTLER.”



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has been included in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108) since 1995. INDUS generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros in 2023. For more information, visit www.indus.de.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

