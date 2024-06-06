EQS-News: INDUS successfully completes acquisition of British company COLSON X-Cel

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

INDUS successfully completes acquisition of British company COLSON X-Cel



06.06.2024 / 11:50 CET/CEST

Bergisch Gladbach, 6 June 2024 – With the closing on 5 June 2024, stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG has completed the acquisition of the British company COLSON X-Cel. The medium-sized manufacturer of industrial valves for the control and regulation of liquids and gases is now wholly owned by the INDUS Group. In March 2024, Pneumatic Components Ltd (PCL), a subsidiary of the INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP, had signed the contracts for the acquisition of the company, which is based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

“With its direct access to the UK and US markets and its globally oriented activities, including in the Middle East, COLSON fits very well into our internationalization strategy,” says Axel Meyer, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Engineering segment. “In the further development of our portfolio companies, we are actively focusing on opening up new markets. Local presence is becoming increasingly important, especially in times of growing protectionism.”

The initial consolidation of COLSON X-Cel is scheduled for 1 June 2024. In the current financial year, INDUS also acquired the AI specialist GESTALT AUTOMATION at the first level and the remaining shares in Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM as an add-on acquisition.

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its 44 operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has been included in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108) since 1995. INDUS generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros in 2023. For more information, visit www.indus.de.

Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

