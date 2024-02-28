EQS-News: Initial work has begun at the new Pyrum site in Perl-Besch

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Initial work has begun at the new Pyrum site in Perl-Besch



28.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Initial work has begun at the new Pyrum site in Perl-Besch

Approval for the "clear-cutting" was granted at the end of last week: Clearing work has started as planned

Site is being prepared for the construction area of the Pyrum plant and the new shredder

Dillingen / Saar, 28 February 2024 – Pyrum Innovations AG continues to make good progress with its roll-out plan. Yesterday, the first works at the new Pyrum site in Perl-Besch started after the municipal council approved the development plan earlier this month. With the planned start of the clearing work, the site is now being prepared for further construction work. At the end of last week, Pyrum received permission to clear the site, thus creating the basis for the construction area for the Pyrum plant and the new shredder. With a size of approximately 8,500 m2, this area is the first construction part of the planned new plant.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are continuing to work at full speed on our roll-out plan and have managed to start work on the new site in just three months. The further approval process with the authorities is already in full swing and we look forward to the start of construction of our new site."

Pyrum Innovations AG plans to build its second pyrolysis plant in Saarland in Perl-Besch by the end of 2025, based on the model of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar, with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres (ELT) per year, which means doubling the current production capacity. Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2024.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

