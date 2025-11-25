EQS-News: INSTANT GROUP: SPAC market gains momentum – Germany in the focus of international investors

EQS-News: INSTANT GROUP AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous

INSTANT GROUP: SPAC market gains momentum – Germany in the focus of international investors



25.11.2025 / 09:55 CET/CEST

INSTANT GROUP: SPAC market gains momentum – Germany in the focus of international investors



The Management Board of INSTANT GROUP AG (ISIN DE0005418404, primary market Düsseldorf, stock exchanges Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart) conducted a market survey as part of its strategic partnership with INSTANT IPO SE as official capital market partner and found that the international volume of SPAC transactions increased significantly in 2025.



The results showed that shell companies (SPACs) are experiencing new momentum in the EU, particularly in Germany. Instant IPO SE, as the market leader in the field of shell companies, sees Germany in particular as an increasingly attractive location for fast and efficient IPOs.



By mid-2025, more than 45 SPACs had already been implemented in Europe with a volume of around USD 10.1 billion. The volume of European SPAC transactions has already increased to EUR 3.84 billion in the current year, exceeding the total amount for 2024 (EUR 3.75 billion). This change signals that SPACs are increasingly being used as a serious capital market solution for high-growth companies. Experts are already talking about ‘SPAC 4.0’. The global bank Santander alone placed several SPACs as bookrunners in 2025, indicating a strategic repositioning in the SPAC sector.



Opportunities for high-growth industries

Shell companies offer companies the opportunity to tap into capital markets more quickly and predictably, enabling them to respond more efficiently to dynamic market conditions. Companies in high-growth industries in particular can benefit from this, as shell companies (SPACs) can be used to finance growth projects more efficiently in terms of time and cost.



Market potential in Europe and Germany

The involvement of experienced players shows that SPACs are once again attracting significant interest from international investors.



Reiner Ehlerding, CEO of INSTANT GROUP, on the market development of SPACs: "The market for SPACs has undergone a sustained, qualitative transformation in recent years. The increasing acceptance of SPACs in the EU will strengthen Germany as a business location and increase its attractiveness to international investors. SPACs no longer serve merely as a gateway to the stock market, but are a serious instrument for implementing growth financing that companies of all sizes and from all sectors are requesting."



Regional stock exchanges: Germany's growth engine

In this context, regional stock exchanges in particular are becoming increasingly important as centres of expertise for SPACs and shell companies, as they operate closer to companies and investors. Regional stock exchanges are considered highly specialised, understand the needs of medium-sized, fast-growing companies particularly well and are able to offer tailor-made solutions with regard to specific requirements. The expertise of regional stock exchanges thus plays a decisive role in ensuring that medium-sized companies in particular have efficient and tailored access to the capital market, thereby keeping Germany's growth engine running.



About INSTANT GROUP

INSTANT GROUP AG has been a partner specialising in capital market transactions for over 25 years, holds growth-oriented investments and, through its strategic cooperation partner INSTANT IPO SE, as an official capital market partner, organises fast stock market listings for small and medium-sized companies across all sectors.



Contact:

INSTANT GROUP AG

Tel.: +49 (0) 69/34866945

Email: info@instant.group

Website:



ISIN: DE0005418404

WKN: 541840



