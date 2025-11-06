EQS-News: Intershop introduces new ready-to-use AI capabilities for B2B e-commerce in Fall 2025 Release

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Intershop introduces new ready-to-use AI capabilities for B2B e-commerce in Fall 2025 Release



06.11.2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST

Practical AI, ready today: New Localization Agent and Business Intelligence Agent autonomously handle daily e-commerce tasks like translation and reporting, helping e-commerce teams move quickly even with limited resources.

Jena, Germany, November 6, 2025 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for manufacturing and wholesale, today announced the Fall 2025 Release of the Intershop Commerce Platform. With a strong focus on practical AI, this release delivers ready-to-use capabilities that turn artificial intelligence from a buzzword into measurable business value for e-commerce teams.

At the heart of the release are two new AI agents designed for immediate, real-world impact: The Intershop Localization Agent autonomously translates product content into 25+ languages at a rapid pace, helping merchants roll out into new markets significantly faster and at lower cost. The Intershop Business Intelligence Agent gives managers instant access to critical commerce KPIs and trend analyses in conversational form. It produces polished charts and dashboards in seconds, providing a solid basis for data-driven decisions, especially for smaller e-commerce teams that lack dedicated BI resources. The release also introduces the Intershop Knowledge Agent, offering on-demand expert guidance sourced from the Intershop Knowledge Base to reduce support wait times and help business users configure features faster.

“We saw a need in the market for AI copilots and agents that solve daily e-commerce bottlenecks, and don’t require a lot of heavy planning, configuration or integration efforts to get started,” says Nils Breitmann, Senior Director Artificial Intelligence at Intershop. “With this release, we wanted to provide our customers with concrete entry points to agentic AI where they can see immediate results.”

Complementing the new agents, Intershop is soft-launching the Intershop Copilot for Merchants with select customers and partners. As the control tower for Intershop’s agentic capabilities, the Copilot lets users set complex tasks in motion with plain-language prompts, delegating to autonomous agents to carry out everyday tasks on the platform like product content generation, translation, and business reporting. During this initial phase, the Copilot will give users control over the Localization Agent and Business Intelligence Agent, as well as the previously-launched Product Content Agent. In the future, the Copilot’s ability to coordinate more complex workstreams across more agents will grow.

“Market dynamics and technical complexity – driven by new innovations – are increasingly presenting B2B wholesalers and manufacturers with commercial challenges. They’re under acute pressure to apply relevant AI use cases to their e-commerce business as quickly as possible,” says Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop. “Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the rules of e-commerce, but at the same time, it offers enormous opportunities. We’re preparing our customers for this future – with agentic commerce solutions that are already helping to automate core processes and reduce costs along the entire e-commerce value chain.”

Continuous improvements to existing copilots and agents are also part of Intershop’s innovation roadmap. First launched in the Spring 2025 Release, the Intershop Copilot for Buyers gains a deeper understanding of customers and their buying needs with the Fall 2025 Release. Through improved access to contextual information like order history and product compatibility requirements, these enhancements help increase average basket sizes by improving the accuracy of product recommendations and suggestions for compatible alternative products.

With the Fall 2025 Release, Intershop reaffirms its commitment to meeting the high demands of its customers and partners on resilience, agility, and operational excellence. Rounding out the Fall 2025 updates are further incremental improvements to payments, recommendations, business user tooling, APIs, and self-deployments.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit the Intershop website.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world’s leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With 30 years experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

