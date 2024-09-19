|
EQS-News: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG
Publication of the Half-Year Report 2024
(Ludwigsfelde, 19 September 2024) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Massimo Garau (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report 2024.
Thursday, 26 September 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)
In order to attend the call, please register at
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/tj0fEJEamOb5
Dial-in numbers for registered participants:
Germany: +49 (0)30 232531508
UK: +44 (0)1635 598058
USA: +1 516-269-8975
The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/veganz-h1-2024/no-audio
If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:
There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.
The conference language is German.
About Veganz Group AG
Veganz (veganz.de) - Good for you, better for everyone - is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz B Corp is certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.
Contact:
Veganz Group AG
Massimo Garau
CFO
T: +49 (0)151 46569362
