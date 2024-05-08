EQS-News: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG Publication of the Annual Report 2023 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2024

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results

Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG

Publication of the Annual Report 2023 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2024

(Ludwigsfelde, 8 May 2024) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Massimo Garau (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2024 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2024 on

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

In order to attend the call, please register be

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/hLYd4Z99Y2BZ

Dial-in numbers for registered participants:

Germany: +49 (0)30 232531508

UK: +44 (0)1635 598058

USA: +1 516-269-8975

The webcast for the conference call is available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/veganz-fy23-q1-2024/no-audio



If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:

https://ir.veganz.com/publications/

There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.

The conference language is English.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) - Good for you, better for everyone - is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz B Corp is certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

Contact:

Veganz Group AG

Massimo Garau

CFO

T: +49 (0)151 46569362

massimo.garau@veganz.de