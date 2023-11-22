22.11.2023 11:35:03

EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023

22.11.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
IVU continues its growth course in the financial year 2023. Revenue increased in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 3% to €75,711 thousand (2022: €73,449 thousand), and gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand) and in line with IVU’s typical seasonal business performance.

