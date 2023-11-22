EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

22.11.2023

Please find the full report IVU continues its growth course in the financial year 2023. Revenue increased in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 3% to €75,711 thousand (2022: €73,449 thousand), and gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand) and in line with IVU’s typical seasonal business performance.Please find the full report here

