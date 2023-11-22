|
22.11.2023 11:35:03
EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
IVU continues its growth course in the financial year 2023. Revenue increased in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 3% to €75,711 thousand (2022: €73,449 thousand), and gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand) and in line with IVU’s typical seasonal business performance.
Please find the full report here.
22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1779609
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1779609 22.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:35
|EQS-News: IVU AG veröffentlicht Quartalsmitteilung Q3-2023 (EQS Group)
|
11:35
|EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023 (EQS Group)
|
20.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
06.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IVU Traffic AG
|14,94
|1,49%