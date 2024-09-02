02.09.2024 09:30:07

EQS-News: JOST fit for the future with new syndicated loan of EUR 280 million

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous
JOST fit for the future with new syndicated loan of EUR 280 million

02.09.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST fit for the future with new syndicated loan of EUR 280 million

  • Successful refinancing of the syndicated loan due to mature
  • Link to ESG targets reinforces JOST's commitment to sustainability
  • New syndicated loan with EUR 140 million term loan and EUR 140 million credit line

 

Neu-Isenburg, September 2, 2024 - JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, has successfully replaced its existing syndicated loan with a new ESG-linked syndicated loan.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, says: "We are pleased to announce that JOST successfully replaced its existing syndicated loan with a new ESG-linked syndicated loan. The successful refinancing also demonstrates the confidence of debt investors in our long-term corporate strategy and business model."  

The new syndicated loan has a term of five years and comprises a term loan of EUR 140 million and a revolving credit facility of EUR 140 million. The latter also has an extension option. The interest rate on the syndicated loan is also linked to the achievement of sustainability targets for CO2 reduction, an increase in the proportion of women in management positions and a reduction in occupational accidents.

The loan was negotiated in close cooperation with leading financial institutions. It offers JOST extended possibilities for financing future growth initiatives and enables JOST to react even faster and more flexibly to market changes.

Oliver Gantzert, CFO of JOST Werke SE, says: "The new loan is an important milestone in our long-term financial strategy and strengthens our financial flexibility for the coming years. With the attractive loan conditions, JOST is creating an even stronger basis to enable future growth and investment projects. The additional link to ESG targets reaffirms JOST's commitment to sustainability with the group’s financing."

JOST would like to thank its financing partners for their trust and support and looks forward to working with them to set the course for a successful future. The law firm Hengeler Mueller supported JOST in the transaction.

 

 

Contact:

JOST Werke SE
Romy Acosta
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49 6102 295-379
romy.acosta@jost-world.com

 

About JOST:

JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in over 25 countries across six continents, JOST serves manufacturers, dealers and end customers in the transportation, agriculture and construction industries worldwide. JOST currently employs more than 4,500 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com

 


02.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6102 2950
Fax: +49 (0)6102 295-298
E-mail: ir@jost-world.com
Internet: www.jost-world.com
ISIN: DE000JST4000
WKN: JST400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1978921

 
End of News EQS News Service

1978921  02.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978921&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JOST Werke AGmehr Analysen

15.08.24 JOST Werke Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
15.08.24 JOST Werke Buy Warburg Research
15.08.24 JOST Werke Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.08.24 JOST Werke Buy Warburg Research
22.07.24 JOST Werke Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JOST Werke AG 41,05 0,37% JOST Werke AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit freundlichem Auftakt -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt sind am Dienstag etwas fester gestartet. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen