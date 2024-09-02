EQS-News: JOST fit for the future with new syndicated loan of EUR 280 million

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous

JOST fit for the future with new syndicated loan of EUR 280 million



02.09.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JOST fit for the future with new syndicated loan of EUR 280 million

Successful refinancing of the syndicated loan due to mature

Link to ESG targets reinforces JOST's commitment to sustainability

New syndicated loan with EUR 140 million term loan and EUR 140 million credit line

Neu-Isenburg, September 2, 2024 - JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, has successfully replaced its existing syndicated loan with a new ESG-linked syndicated loan.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, says: "We are pleased to announce that JOST successfully replaced its existing syndicated loan with a new ESG-linked syndicated loan. The successful refinancing also demonstrates the confidence of debt investors in our long-term corporate strategy and business model."

The new syndicated loan has a term of five years and comprises a term loan of EUR 140 million and a revolving credit facility of EUR 140 million. The latter also has an extension option. The interest rate on the syndicated loan is also linked to the achievement of sustainability targets for CO 2 reduction, an increase in the proportion of women in management positions and a reduction in occupational accidents.

The loan was negotiated in close cooperation with leading financial institutions. It offers JOST extended possibilities for financing future growth initiatives and enables JOST to react even faster and more flexibly to market changes.

Oliver Gantzert, CFO of JOST Werke SE, says: "The new loan is an important milestone in our long-term financial strategy and strengthens our financial flexibility for the coming years. With the attractive loan conditions, JOST is creating an even stronger basis to enable future growth and investment projects. The additional link to ESG targets reaffirms JOST's commitment to sustainability with the group’s financing."

JOST would like to thank its financing partners for their trust and support and looks forward to working with them to set the course for a successful future. The law firm Hengeler Mueller supported JOST in the transaction.

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST:

JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in over 25 countries across six continents, JOST serves manufacturers, dealers and end customers in the transportation, agriculture and construction industries worldwide. JOST currently employs more than 4,500 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com