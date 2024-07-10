|
10.07.2024 11:00:05
EQS-News: JOST joins Start-Up Trailer Dynamics as a strategic investor and strengthens cooperation in the field of e-trailer technology
|
EQS-News: JOST Werke SE
/ Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
JOST joins Start-Up Trailer Dynamics as a strategic investor and strengthens cooperation in the field of e-trailer technology
Neu-Isenburg, July 10, 2024. JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, is investing EUR 15 million as a strategic investor in the start-up Trailer Dynamics GmbH as part of a financing round, thereby strengthening its technological activities in the field of trailer electrification.
Trailer Dynamics GmbH, founded in 2018, is driving the decarbonization and increased efficiency of the transport industry with its innovative solutions. Trailer Dynamics has developed an intelligent electric drivetrain for e-trailers. This enables a significant improvement in the range of electric trucks and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The products also provide significant savings in diesel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in combination with conventional towing vehicles. The innovative solutions were recently recognized by the jury of the TOP 100 innovation competition. A few days ago, the jury named Trailer Dynamics GmbH "Innovator of the Year 2024."
The company has already reached a high level of maturity, passed successful field tests with well-known partners and is aiming to industrialize a market-ready series product in the next 18 months. JOST has invested a significant stake in the financing round successfully placed for this purpose. JOST is thus not only investing in a leading start-up in a future-oriented segment, but also in a rapidly maturing company for whose plug & play electrification kit JOST can be both supplier as well as distribution and strategic industrialization partner.
Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said: "The transport and logistics industry needs innovative solutions to become climate-neutral while further increasing the economic efficiency of the industry. The strategic investment in Trailer Dynamics offers JOST attractive cooperation opportunities to jointly develop new products and solutions to drive the decarbonization of our society."
Michael W. Nimtsch co-founder and CFO of Trailer Dynamics is looking forward to the future collaboration with JOST. "Combining our ground-breaking e-trailer technology with the expertise of an established industry leader like JOST is a significant step to further develop our products and systems and increase our contribution to a zero-emission transport."
Following the entry of JOST as an investor, Stefan Binnewies, Board member of the Bernard Krone Holding and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Trailer Dynamics, said: "With JOST, Trailer Dynamics has gained an important strategic investor alongside Krone and Trane Technologies, which understands and is driving forward the decarbonization of heavy goods transport. Together, we will further develop the transport and logistics industry in the coming years and open up new business areas."
Contact:
JOST Werke SE
JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in over 25 countries across six continents, JOST serves manufacturers, dealers and end customers in the transportation, agriculture and construction industries worldwide. JOST currently employs more than 4,500 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com
About Trailer Dynamics:
Trailer Dynamics is a technology innovator and has developed a comprehensive and unique solution concept for reducing diesel consumption for long-haul diesel trucks or increasing the range of battery-electric tractor units (BEV) by installing an additional functionally reliable electric drivetrain in the eTrailer.
10.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6102 2950
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6102 295-298
|E-mail:
|ir@jost-world.com
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|ISIN:
|DE000JST4000
|WKN:
|JST400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1943305
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1943305 10.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu JOST Werke AGmehr Analysen
|11.06.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|16.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.06.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|16.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.06.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|16.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|JOST Werke Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JOST Werke AG
|42,15
|-1,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Bewegung vor morgigen US-Inflationsdaten: ATX etwas höher -- DAX im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen, der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich ebenfalls auf positivem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.