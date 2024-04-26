|
EQS-News: KAP REACHES 2023 ADJUSTED GUIDANCE FORECAST AND PROJECTS SIGNIFICANTLY RISING EBITDA
Fulda, 26 April 2024 – KAP AG (“KAP”), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company, reached in the 2023 financial year its guidance forecast as adjusted in August in a difficult macroeconomic environment. While the Company is still not satisfied with the figures achieved, it is already seeing a positive trend reversal on individual core markets.
Overall, the still weak global economy, negative exceptional economic developments in key target markets such as the construction sector or the automotive industry as well as supply chain issues weighed on the Company in 2023. On a comparable basis – that is without the subsection of the flexible films segment sold in April 2023 – KAP generated revenue of €316.7 million in the 2023 financial year, down 12.1% (previous year: €360.1 million). Including the subsection sold, revenue amounted to €337.0 million, down 22.3% on 2022.
Normalised EBITDA came to €15.6 million (previous year: €23.5 million) and the respective margin was 4.9% (previous year: 6.5%) at the end of 2023, without the subsection of the flexible films segment sold in the reporting period. Including the subsection sold, normalised EBITDA was at €17.3 million, which represents a substantial decrease on the previous-year figure of €35.9 million. The normalised EBITDA margin came to 5.1% after 8.3% in the previous year. The consolidated loss after taxes totalled €-0.1 million, up on the previous-year figure of €-1.7 million.
In the reporting year, net normalisation adjustments totalled €-41.2 million (previous year: €-7.6 million). Non-recurring expenses and income of €-42.6 million thereof were attributable exclusively to the sale of a subsection of the flexible films segment. Without considering these special and non-recurring effects, EBITDA increased by 34.5% to €58.5 million (previous year: €43.5 million).
Marten Julius, Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG: “It’s true that 2023 was impacted by many negative economic factors that we were unable to influence, or only to a very limited extent. Nevertheless, we cannot be satisfied with the result, which is why we have already initiated the necessary steps to make the KAP Group and its segments leaner, more efficient and responsive. But, that aside, we can already see the environment slowly recovering and demand for our products rising again on markets that are important to us, such as for pool liners for instance.”
Segments exhibit varied developments
In the engineered products segment, both revenue and normalised EBITDA fell significantly. Revenue decreased from €145.7 million in 2022 to €116.7 million and normalised EBITDA decreased from €9.2 million to €3.1 million. This is equivalent to a normalised EBITDA margin of 2.7% after 6.3% in the previous year. The decrease in the EBITDA margin is mainly attributable to the considerably lower level of revenue and the time lag in adjusting costs. Global economic developments, particularly in the automotive sector, additionally weighed on the second half of the year in particular. Added to this, a larger, high-margin customer contract had expired at the end of the previous year. In response to this development, extensive structural measures to make production leaner and more efficient and achieve a noticeable reduction in administrative functions at the headquarters in Fulda have already been implemented. In addition, comprehensive initiatives have been launched with the aim of optimising working capital management and the product portfolio.
The surface technologies segment increased its revenue in 2023 to €68.6 million, up 5.1% on 2022 (previous year: €65.3 million). Normalised EBITDA totalled €6.1 million at year-end (previous year: €6.8 million). The normalised EBITDA margin came to 8.9% in 2023 (previous year: 10.4%). This segment was able to pass on to the market only part of the rise in energy costs. As in the precision components segment, the weak global economy in the automotive sector also made itself felt here.
The precision components segment generated revenue of €53.4 million in the reporting period, up 17.1% year on year (previous year: €45.6 million). This positive performance was due in particular to the increased ability to pass on the rise in energy and raw materials costs to the segment’s customers as well as higher unit sales. Normalised EBITDA amounted to €2.1 million, which marks an improvement on the previous-year figure of €-0.1 million. The normalised EBITDA margin came to 3.9% in 2023 (previous year: -0.2%).
Measures to enhance efficiency
Outlook
The complete audited Annual Report 2023, including the independent auditors’ report, is available on KAP AG’s website.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
