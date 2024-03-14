EQS-News: Klaus Eberhardt to step down from Supervisory Board

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Klaus Eberhardt to step down from Supervisory Board



14.03.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 14, 2024 +++ The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG, Klaus Eberhardt, today has informed the company of his intention to step down from his position upon conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2024, in the interests of timely succession planning.



Commenting on his decision, Klaus Eberhardt said, "ElringKlinger is very well positioned when it comes to pursuing its path of transformation. The product portfolio is tailored to the future, while the Group’s key financial indicators are solid and point in the right direction. Having recently turned 76, it is an opportune moment for me to pass on my Supervisory Board duties and chairmanship to younger hands."



Klaus Eberhardt has been a member of the Supervisory Board since May 16, 2013, and has held the position of Chairman since May 16, 2017, succeeding Prof. Walther H. Lechler. Prior to this, he had served for many years as Chairman of the Management Board of Rheinmetall AG as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Dürr AG and MTU Aero Engines AG.



The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board will address the issue of succession planning in the short term in order to submit a proposal for succession to the Supervisory Board at its next meeting on March 26, 2024, which will be presented to the Annual General Meeting on May 16.

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Ph.: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

