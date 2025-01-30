EQS-News: KSB Group: Provisional figures for 2024

EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KSB Group: Provisional figures for 2024



30.01.2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Provisional figures for 2024

Another record year for KSB

Order intake rises by 5.2 % to € 3.1 billion.

Sales revenue increases by 5.2 % to almost € 3.0 billion.

EBIT (earnings before finance income / expense and taxes) at the upper end of the forecast

FRANKENTHAL: In the 2024 financial year, the pump and valve manufacturer KSB significantly improved the provisional key financial figures for order intake, sales revenue and earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT) over the same period of the previous year. “Given the economic situation in Europe that remains difficult and the global political tensions, we are very pleased with the 2024 financial year. The fourth quarter’s contribution, in particular, helped 2024 become the most successful year in KSB’s history to date”, affirmed CEO Dr Stephan Timmermann.

In the period from January to December 2024, KSB increased its order intake by 5.2 % to € 3,114 million (previous year: € 2,960 million), with the fourth quarter of 2024 accounting for € 730 million (+ 15.8 %) thereof. With a strong spare parts business especially in the Energy (+ 11.7 %) and General Industry (+ 8.7 %) Market Areas, the KSB SupremeServ Segment achieved the largest increase, growing by 5.8 % to € 1,048 million (previous year: € 990 million). The Pumps Segment increased its order intake by 5.2 % to € 1,659 million (previous year: € 1,576 million). This growth is mainly attributable to major orders in the Energy Market Area (+ 15.8 % to € 232 million) and in the Water Market Area (+ 13.7 % to € 494 million). Order intake for new pumps in the Mining Market Area fell by 19.2 % to € 91 million as compared with the prior-year period that benefited from major orders received. The Valves Segment increased its order intake by 3.8 % to € 407 million (previous year: € 393 million). This was driven mainly by orders in the petrochemical / chemical business (+ 35.3 %).

Outside of Europe, KSB increased the order intake by 7.4 %. Growth in Europe amounted to 2.8 %.

KSB increased its sales revenue in 2024 by 5.2 % to € 2,965 million (previous year: € 2,819 million), with the fourth quarter of 2024 accounting for € 794 million (+ 12.6 %) thereof. The Valves Segment achieved the strongest growth, increasing sales revenue by 10.3 % or € 37 million to € 399 million. The KSB SupremeServ Segment increased its sales revenue by 7.6 % to € 1,016 million (previous year: € 944 million). This growth was especially supported by strong demand for spare parts from the Energy Market Area (+ 32.7 %). The Pumps Segment increased its sales revenue with new pumps by 2.4 % to € 1,551 million (previous year: € 1,514 million). The growth is attributable, in particular, to the Petrochemicals / Chemicals (+ 19.8 %) and Energy (+ 12.8 %) Market Areas. In contrast, sales revenue stagnated at € 405 million in the General Industry Market Area, which focuses primarily on the standard business. This was due to the weak economy, especially in Central Europe. The Water Market Area ended the year 2024 with sales revenue of € 441 million, down slightly year-on-year.

KSB increased sales revenue outside of Europe by 8.5 %. This compares with growth of 1.9 % in Europe.

The company expects EBIT at the upper end of the forecast corridor of € 210 million to € 245 million set for the 2024 financial year. KSB will present the final business figures for 2024 on 27 March 2025.

KSB aims to increase the key indicators of order intake, sales revenue and EBIT in the 2025 financial year compared with 2024.

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,400, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately € 3 billion in 2024.