EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Acquires Real Estate Development Company Thee Mine Inc.

TULSA, OK - April 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug") (OTC PINK: LBRG) has announced the acquisition of Thee Mine Inc., a Central Florida-based real estate development company currently working on a major Family-Friendly Lifestyle Destination in the scenic town of Newbury, Florida.



This expansive project will feature a range of attractions including an amphitheater, water park, health and wellness center, motorsports track, and more. The complex including the amphitheater is scheduled to debut in late 2025, with the motorsports track set to open in early 2026. Full project completion is slated for early 2027.



Ladybug has entered into an all-stock acquisition agreement through a signed Letter of Intent, with the transaction expected to close soon.

In a company statement, Ladybug shared: "We are thrilled to welcome Thee Mine Inc. into the Ladybug family as we continue executing our growth strategy to evolve into a premier Lifestyle Entertainment Holding Company. This acquisition marks a key milestone as we pursue additional deals, joint ventures, and partnerships to boost both revenue and profitability. Our focus is on building a strong foundation of assets and income, with a goal to uplist to Nasdaq by early 2026. Thee Mine is just the beginning of what we anticipate to be a series of impactful acquisitions during this exciting new chapter for Ladybug."

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

As Ladybug expands into a Lifestyle/Entertainment Holding company it is working on innovative strategies as we expand our base and seek out new opportunities within the ever-growing lifestyle, entertainment, health and wellness market with an approach to provide cost effective family fun destination locations that offer our home-grown products and services!

