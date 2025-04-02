Ladybug Resource Group Aktie

Ladybug Resource Group

ISIN: US50582Q2021

02.04.2025 13:20:40

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Acquires Real Estate Development Company Thee Mine Inc.

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Ladybug Resource Group Acquires Real Estate Development Company Thee Mine Inc.

02.04.2025 / 13:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OK - April 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug") (OTC PINK: LBRG) has announced the acquisition of Thee Mine Inc., a Central Florida-based real estate development company currently working on a major Family-Friendly Lifestyle Destination in the scenic town of Newbury, Florida.

This expansive project will feature a range of attractions including an amphitheater, water park, health and wellness center, motorsports track, and more. The complex including the amphitheater is scheduled to debut in late 2025, with the motorsports track set to open in early 2026. Full project completion is slated for early 2027.

Ladybug has entered into an all-stock acquisition agreement through a signed Letter of Intent, with the transaction expected to close soon.

In a company statement, Ladybug shared:  "We are thrilled to welcome Thee Mine Inc. into the Ladybug family as we continue executing our growth strategy to evolve into a premier Lifestyle Entertainment Holding Company. This acquisition marks a key milestone as we pursue additional deals, joint ventures, and partnerships to boost both revenue and profitability. Our focus is on building a strong foundation of assets and income, with a goal to uplist to Nasdaq by early 2026. Thee Mine is just the beginning of what we anticipate to be a series of impactful acquisitions during this exciting new chapter for Ladybug."

 About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

 As Ladybug expands into a Lifestyle/Entertainment Holding company it is working on innovative strategies as we expand our base and seek out new opportunities within the ever-growing lifestyle, entertainment, health and wellness market with an approach to provide cost effective family fun destination locations that offer our home-grown products and services!

Stay connected:

For further information, please contact:
Ladybug Resource Group Inc.
Warren Booth
1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119
info@ladybuglbrg.com
+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


News Source: Ladybug Resource Group

02.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ladybug Resource Group
United States
ISIN: US50582Q2021
EQS News ID: 2110646

 
End of News EQS News Service

2110646  02.04.2025 CET/CEST

