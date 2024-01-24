EQS-News: LeapCharger to Enter Into Electric Vehicle Car Segment

EQS-News: LeapCharger Corporation / Key word(s): Manufacturing

LeapCharger to Enter Into Electric Vehicle Car Segment



CARSON CITY, NV - (NewMediaWire) - January 24, 2024 - LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce its strategic leap into developing a line of electric vehicles. This bold move marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable transportation and positions LeapCharger as a comprehensive player in the evolving EV ecosystem.

With years of expertise in developing cutting-edge EV charging stations, LeapCharger now aims to seamlessly integrate charging infrastructure with its own electric vehicle brand, creating a holistic approach to sustainable mobility. This strategic expansion aligns with the global shift towards cleaner transportation solutions and positions LeapCharger as a key player in shaping the future of the automotive industry.

LeapCharger's foray into creating its own EV vehicle brand and line represents a natural progression, leveraging the company's in-depth understanding of the EV landscape. By combining charging technology with its own vehicle line, LeapCharger aims to provide customers with a seamless and integrated experience, addressing the growing demand for electric mobility solutions.

This diversification is not only a testament to LeapCharger's adaptability but also a strategic move to capitalize on the expanding market for electric vehicles. As governments worldwide implement stricter emission standards and consumers increasingly embrace sustainable transportation options, LeapCharger is poised to be at the forefront of this transformative industry.

The Company's CEO, Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, expressed enthusiasm about this strategic move, stating, "LeapCharger’s goal has always been to be at the forefront of innovation in the electric mobility sector. Our entry into the EV car sector is a natural evolution that allows us to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers. We believe this expansion will not only contribute to the growth of the company but also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

“We are in the midst of finalizing terms and specific details related to our EV line, and expect to have an announcement in short order. We will be developing both a sedan and an SUV to meet the ever-growing demands of our customers and EV enthusiasts worldwide,” concluded Vijayakumar.

LeapCharger remains committed to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly products and services. The Company looks forward to the exciting journey ahead as it ventures into the world of electric vehicles, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Additional information regarding our new brand of EV vehicles will be released as it becomes available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

