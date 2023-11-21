EQS-News: Legacy VTC Partners with STAIDIUM U.S. to Deliver AI-Powered Live Volleyball Broadcasts

|
St. Louis, USA, 21 November 2023 – Legacy VTC (Volleyball Training Courts), the premier volleyball-only facility in the Midwest, has partnered with STAIDIUM U.S. to deliver live volleyball broadcasts from its venue in St. Louis for the next three years. Legacy VTC will install STAIDIUM’s self-developed and fully-automated cameras in the venue. These cameras leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to follow the action, capture and analyze video in real-time and add viewer-friendly graphic packages and statistical overlays - all without any manual oversight.
The partnership opens a dual revenue stream for Legacy VTC. STAIDIUM has purchased the rights to the events taking place at each competitive court in the venue. In addition, Legacy VTC will share revenue generated from these STAIDIUM broadcasts.
"In order to stay premier as a facility, we knew we had to bring in that next level of technology – and that’s exactly why we chose STAIDIUM," said Tony Stratman, Executive Director, Stratman Sports. "STAIDIUM helps keep us desirable with tournament directors because of the partnership, sponsorship, and advertising opportunities it creates. I compare it to watching something that’s on primetime TV all being done without an entire production team or camera crew."
Legacy VTC hosts over 14,000 games annually, as well as a wide range of volleyball programs including youth training, adult leagues, and local, regional and national tournaments. The STAIDIUM broadcasts from Legacy VTC’s St. Louis venue will be available to fans, coaches, and scouts on STAIDIUM.net.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Legacy VTC and introduce a new partnership model for venue operators," said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM U.S. "This a true partnership where both STAIDIUM and Legacy VTC will benefit from delivering cost-effective and highly-produced broadcasts that cater to volleyball fans, coaches, and scouts around the world."
Legacy VTC is owned and operated by Stratman Sports, High Performance-STL Volleyball Club, and ACE Volleyball & Performance Lab.
To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.
