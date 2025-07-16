Limes Schlosskliniken Aktie

16.07.2025 08:51:53

EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land GmbH starts clinic operations

EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion
LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land GmbH starts clinic operations

16.07.2025 / 08:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:

 

LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land GmbH starts clinic operations

 

Cologne, 16.07.2025. With today's award of the clinic licence, the LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land will commence clinic operations. It will focus on the treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, trauma, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

Embedded in 10 hectares of parkland in Lindlar, near Cologne, the new LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land, with a capacity of 98 patient rooms and 130 beds on 9,400 square metres, is one of the most modern and exclusive private clinics for mental health in Europe.

The Healing Environment approach was given high priority in the clinic concept. The colour scheme and furnishings of the clinic create the best conditions for a positive recovery process. All rooms have a view of the clinic park.

A total of over 50 million euros was invested in the clinic site. LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land has leased the property on a long-term basis. 22 million people live within a 200 km radius of the new clinic location.

More information at www.limes-schlossklinik-bergisches-land.de

 

 

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:
LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne
Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

Language:  German
Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany
Phone:   49 221 669 615 10
Mail:  p.kaes@limes.care
Internet:  www.limes-schlosskliniken.de
ISIN:  DE000A0JDBC7
WKN:  AOJDBC
Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA

End of the message

 


16.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
WKN: A0JDBC
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2170312

 
End of News EQS News Service

2170312  16.07.2025 CET/CEST

