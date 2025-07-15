EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Capital increase at LIMES Schlosskliniken AG to service stock options

EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Capital increase at LIMES Schlosskliniken AG to service stock options



15-Jul-2025 / 12:42 CET/CEST

Köln, July, 15, 2025 – The Management Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by 4,760 shares from authorized capital in accordance with Section 4 (6) of the Articles of company statutes against cash contributions.

The new shares will be issued under an existing stock option program to serve subscription rights granted to employees and members of the Management Board.

The company's share capital will thus increase from the current EUR 293,192 by EUR 4,760 to EUR 297,952. The new shares will be fully entitled to dividends from January 1, 2025.

The registration of the capital increase in the commercial register is expected shortly. The new shares will be included in existing stock exchange trading.

This initiative strengthens the bond between managers and employees and the company, and contributes to the long-term development of the company.

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne

Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: 49 221 669 615 10

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA



