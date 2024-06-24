|
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and confirms outlook 2024
LION E-Mobility AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and confirms outlook 2024
Zug (Switzerland), June 24, 2024 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, today published its audited annual report for the LION Group for the 2023 financial year. Revenue reached € 56.1 million, which corresponds to an increase of 4% compared to the previous year (€ 53.8 million). The operating result EBITDA reached €0.0 million compared to € -0.2 million in 2022. The EBITDA was thus slightly higher than the preliminary EBITDA published on 21 March 2024.
The increase in sales was primarily driven by rising demand for LION battery packs in the rapidly growing markets for electric trucks and buses in North America and Europe as well as in the expanding BTM C&I (Behind-The-Meter Commercial and Industrial) sector in Europe.
Outlook 2024 confirmed
The full annual report is available on the LION E-Mobility website at https://lionemobility.com/news-publications/#financial-documents.
The Annual General Meeting will take place on 27 June 2024 in Zug (Switzerland). Further information is available at https://lionemobility.com/shareholder-meetings/.
About LION E-Mobility AG
The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.
Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg
