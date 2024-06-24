24.06.2024 09:33:13

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG publishes Annual Report 2023 and confirms outlook 2024

24.06.2024 / 09:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug (Switzerland), June 24, 2024 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, today published its audited annual report for the LION Group for the 2023 financial year. Revenue reached € 56.1 million, which corresponds to an increase of 4% compared to the previous year (€ 53.8 million). The operating result EBITDA reached €0.0 million compared to € -0.2 million in 2022. The EBITDA was thus slightly higher than the preliminary EBITDA published on 21 March 2024.

The increase in sales was primarily driven by rising demand for LION battery packs in the rapidly growing markets for electric trucks and buses in North America and Europe as well as in the expanding BTM C&I (Behind-The-Meter Commercial and Industrial) sector in Europe.

Outlook 2024 confirmed
For full year 2024, LION still expects to reach revenues in the range of €60 million - €65 million, representing growth of around 11% and an expected EBITDA of €0.5 million - €1 million.

The full annual report is available on the LION E-Mobility website at https://lionemobility.com/news-publications/#financial-documents.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on 27 June 2024 in Zug (Switzerland). Further information is available at https://lionemobility.com/shareholder-meetings/.

 

About LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.

Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg

www.lionemobility.com

 

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

 

 

 

 


Language: English
