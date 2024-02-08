|
08.02.2024 10:00:03
EQS-News: Ludwig-Maximilian-University of Munich uses artificial intelligence from NorCom
|
EQS-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Alliance
NorCom is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Ludwig-Maximilian-University of Munich (LMU) on an innovative project. In a pioneering step, the DaSense AI platform will be integrated into a basic seminar on the topic of “Artificial Intelligence and Law – Opportunities, Challenges and Limits”, which will be led by Dr. Ann-Kristin Mayrhofer.
LMU, known for its progressive approach to teaching and research, offers students the unique opportunity to expand legal skills by using artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this seminar, participants will use DaSense's generative AI technology to create their seminar papers. This practice-oriented approach enables you to directly experience and analyze the potential and limitations of AI in the legal field.
The cooperation with the LMU Munich underlines NorCom's commitment to innovation and research. “We are excited to be part of this innovative project and to see how artificial intelligence helps enrich the way the law works and opens up new perspectives for the application of AI in law,” says Lisa Nordbakk, CPO of NorCom.
NorCom looks forward to seeing the results of this seminar and continuing to develop innovative solutions for educational institutions and businesses worldwide.
Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de
08.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Gabelsbergerstraße 4
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 93948-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 93948-111
|E-mail:
|aktie@norcom.de
|Internet:
|www.norcom.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UP37
|WKN:
|A12UP3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1832875
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1832875 08.02.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NorCommehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NorCommehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NorCom
|5,75
|3,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.