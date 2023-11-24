EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG Acquires Online Pharmacy and Secures Long-Term Procurement Advantages

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

M1 Kliniken AG Acquires Online Pharmacy and Secures Long-Term Procurement Advantages



24.11.2023 / 08:48 CET/CEST

Increasing value creation and margin improvement, as well as ensuring the supply of aesthetic pharmaceuticals to medical treatment centers through the acquisition of a Dutch online pharmacy.

Berlin, November 24, 2023 – By acquiring the German Nutri Care GmbH and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Dutch online pharmacy "Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V.," M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) taps into a significant growth field and expands the value chain of its health services. Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V., based in Maasbree (NL), is one of the rapidly growing providers in the online pharmacy business for aesthetic pharmaceuticals, with current core markets in Germany and the Netherlands. In the fiscal year 2022, the company recorded double-digit million-euro revenues and continues on a growth trajectory.

With this acquisition, M1 Kliniken AG strengthens two pillars of its growth strategy: enhancing supply security for the steadily growing network of specialist centres for medical-aesthetic treatments in Europe and deepening the value chain while further increasing gross and EBIT margins.

"The portfolio of Direct Apotheke includes, among other things, a Dutch pharmaceutical wholesaler with manufacturing authorization, which recently signed a multi-year supply and purchase agreement with one of the leading manufacturers of botulinum toxin for the European market. Through our extensive experience in sourcing aesthetic pharmaceuticals, we were able to secure a lucrative contract that will further reduce purchasing prices for the M1 Group in the coming years, thus increasing our profitability," says M1 Kliniken CEO Attila Strauss. "As we continue to internationalise our specialist centres network in Europe, we anticipate significant growth in the online pharmacy business. With Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V., we will systematically leverage growth opportunities in the health market for medical-aesthetic treatments."

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical health services in Europe. In the aesthetic and surgical fields, the group offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Currently, under the brand "M1 Med Beauty," beauty medical treatments are offered at 58 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating rooms and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving internationalisation and is currently present in ten countries.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de