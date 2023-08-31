EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the first half year 2023:

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the first half year 2023:



31.08.2023 / 11:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the first half year 2023:

Further growth and disproportionate increase in operating result.



Group revenue increases by around 9% to EUR 150.8 million in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 138.7 million)



Group EBIT increases by over 60 % to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million)



Beauty segment: sales increase of more than 33% to EUR 37.2 million and EBIT margin above 20 % for the first time

Berlin, 31 August 2023 M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces its preliminary key financial figures for the first half of 2023. Accordingly, the consolidated group revenue of the M1 Group increased by 8.7% to EUR 150.8 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 138.7 million).

Consolidated EBITDA of the M1 Group totalled EUR 9.9 million in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 7.4 million), an increase of around 35 %. Group EBIT rose by 63 % to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million). The Group EBIT margin increased from 3.2 % to 4.8 %.

Sales and EBIT in the Beauty segment increased disproportionately in the first half of 2023. Sales increased by 33.5% to EUR 37.2 million (previous year: EUR 27.9 million). EBIT in this segment improved significantly from EUR 2.6 million to EUR 8.1 million. The EBIT margin increased from 9.3% to 21.9%.

The Beauty segment in the home market of Germany achieved sales of EUR 31.4 million and an EBIT of EUR 8.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.7 million). The EBIT margin in Germany thus amounted to 27.8% (previous year: 15.5%). The international beauty markets recorded a sales growth of more than 50% to EUR 5.8 million (previous year: EUR 3.8 million) and an EBIT of EUR -0.6 million (previous year: EUR -1.1 million).

With the opening of the 57th medical specialist centre in Passau (Germany) at the end of July 2023, the M1 network was further expanded. With the opening of the medical specialist centre in Bucharest/ Romania, which will follow shortly, the Eastern Europe strategy will be successfully continued.

"Our expansion activities are fully on track, and we expect to open three more new locations in the current financial year, so that by the end of the year the M1 network will comprise 60 locations. The importance of the foreign locations will increase significantly in the future. To this end, the Group is investing in brand awareness and reach in the country markets served," says the Co-CEO of M1 Kliniken AG, Attila Strauss.

On 19 July 2023, the Annual General Meeting in Berlin again took place as a presence event. All resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by the shareholders present with an approval rate of 94.19% to 99.97%.

The half-year balance sheet and further information will be published in the interim report for the first half of the year on 31 August 2023.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand name "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 57 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its internationalisation and is currently represented in nine countries. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de