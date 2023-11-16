|
16.11.2023 08:56:46
EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the third quarter 2023: Further strong growth and doubling of the operating result
|
EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the third quarter 2023:
Further strong growth and doubling of the operating result
Berlin, 16 November 2023 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces the unaudited IFRS financial figures for the period January to September 2023. Accordingly, the consolidated sales of the M1 Group increased by 10.5% to EUR 236.6 million in the first nine months of 2023 (previous year: EUR 214.2 million).
The M1 Group's consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 16.9 million as of 30 September 2023 (previous year: EUR 10.9 million), which corresponds to an increase of 55.4 %. EBIT rose by 98.2% to EUR 12.94 million (previous year: EUR 6.53 million), an increase of EUR 6.4 million. The Group EBIT margin increased from 3.0% to 5.5%.
Sales and EBIT in the Beauty segment increased disproportionately in the first nine months of 2023. Sales increased by 28.5% to EUR 53.2 million (previous year: EUR 41.4 million). Four new aesthetic specialist centres were opened in Germany and abroad in the reporting period. The number of locations thus rose to a total of 58 medical treatment centres. EBIT in this segment improved from EUR 3.4 million to EUR 12.5 million. The EBIT margin in the Beauty segment increased from 8.2% to 23.5%.
The international beauty markets achieved sales growth of almost 100% to over EUR 11.4 million (previous year: EUR 6.0 million) and positive EBIT of EUR 0.3 million for the first time (previous year: EUR -1.1 million), thereby breaking even.
Further new specialist centres are being prepared for opening in Germany and abroad.
"Our expansion activities are fully on track and we expect to be able to open two more new locations in the current financial year, meaning that the M1 network will comprise 60 locations by the end of the year. The importance of foreign locations will increase considerably in the future. To this end, the Group is investing in brand awareness and reach in the national markets it serves," says Attila Strauss, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG.
About M1 Kliniken AG
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand name "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 58 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its internationalisation and is currently represented in nine countries. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.
Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de
16.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
|E-mail:
|ir@m1-kliniken.de
|Internet:
|https://www.m1-kliniken.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STSQ8
|WKN:
|A0STSQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1774715
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1774715 16.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu M1 Kliniken AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu M1 Kliniken AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|M1 Kliniken AG
|9,10
|4,60%