EQS-News: M1 Kliniken announces change in the Management Board and confirms long-term growth strategy

M1 Kliniken announces change in the Management Board and confirms long-term growth strategy



11.06.2024 / 16:38 CET/CEST

Berlin, 11 June 2024 - Kilian Brenske, member of the Management Board since 2022, has asked the Supervisory Board to terminate his position on the Management Board for private reasons. The areas of national and international expansion, marketing, purchasing and sales, which he was previously responsible for together with Co-CEO Attila Strauss, will in future be managed by Attila Strauss alone.

Uwe Zimdars, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG, comments: ‘The Supervisory Board would like to thank Kilian Brenske for his many years of service to the company, his commitment to M1 Kliniken and the consistently good and trusting cooperation. We deeply regret that Mr Brenske has decided to step down from his position for personal reasons."

Attila Strauss emphasises the ambitious growth targets of M1 Kliniken: ‘We have been able to significantly increase sales and profits since 2022. In the first quarter of 2024, Group EBIT rose by 70% to EUR 6.8 million and we are also very satisfied with the performance of the second quarter of 2024 to date. Sales of between EUR 80 million and EUR 90 million and EBIT of between EUR 18 million and EUR 22 million are expected for the Beauty segment in the current financial year. By 2029, the company plans to achieve sales of EUR 200 to 300 million in the Beauty segment with an EBIT margin of at least 20%.“



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 61 specialist centres under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. With six operating rooms and 35 beds, the “M1 Schlossklinik” for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 Kliniken has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de