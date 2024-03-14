EQS-News: Management reinforcement for maxdome - Stefan Langefeld and Hans D. Henseleit continue to drive forward the Splendid Group's national and international VoD business

EQS-News: Splendid Medien AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Management reinforcement for maxdome - Stefan Langefeld and Hans D. Henseleit continue to drive forward the Splendid Group's national and international VoD business



14.03.2024 / 10:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Management reinforcement for maxdome - Stefan Langefeld and Hans D. Henseleit continue to drive forward the Splendid Group's national and international VoD business

(Cologne, March 14, 2024) - Effective immediately, Stefan Langefeld joins Hans D. Henseleit, founder and managing director of Videociety GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Splendid Medien AG, Cologne, as an additional managing director. Videociety operates the VoD platform maxdome, one of the best-known brands in the digital video market in Germany and Austria. In his new position, Stefan Langefeld reports directly to Andreas R. Klein, CEO of the parent company Splendid Medien AG.

Stefan Langefeld can look back on more than 20 years of experience in the international media business. His professional career has been characterized in particular by the international expansion of VoD platforms and the implementation of digital strategies in media companies. His professional CV includes management positions at Apple/iTunes, Pantaflix, Sky, Euvia Media (now part of ProSiebenSat.1) and Viacom, among others. Stefan Langefeld also enjoys international recognition outside the media industry as a recognized speaker, mentor, investor and founder of start-ups and innovation projects in the digital sector.

Hans D. Henseleit and Andreas R. Klein: "With the appointment of Stefan Langefeld as additional Managing Director alongside Hans D. Henseleit, we want to continue to drive maxdome's national and international growth. Stefan is an excellently networked, internationally experienced digital strategist. We have big plans for maxdome. We are delighted that Stefan is strengthening our plans at management level with his expertise."

Stefan Langefeld: "I know and appreciate the Splendid Group as a dynamic medium-sized group of companies that has been successfully shaping the German film and media landscape for half a century now. I am looking forward to the challenges at maxdome and in the Splendid Group. Maxdome is a technologically outstanding VoD platform and a strong brand. It is important to build on this great starting position, to continue and expand it."

The video-on-demand (VoD) platform maxdome is operated by Videociety GmbH, Hamburg. Customers in Germany and Austria can access current blockbusters, one of the largest film classic archives and a wide range of series via maxdome on demand - i.e. without a subscription - shortly after the release of a movie. There are 20,000 films and series available to rent and buy. Customers make no subscription commitment and only pay for what they want to watch.

All you need to use maxdome is Internet access and a supported device such as a SmartTV, computer, tablet or smartphone. Content can then be conveniently accessed via the SmartTV/FireTV app, the website maxdome.de | maxdome.at or via the player app for iOS/Android devices.

In addition to the private customer business, content provision and portal management for business customers from various sectors (e.g. telecommunications, industry, trade) form a further focus of Videociety GmbH's business activities.

About the Splendid Group:

The Splendid Group is a medium-sized, integrated media group operating primarily in German-speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. The Group markets and produces films and entertainment programmes for cinema, home entertainment and television/SVoD and provides comprehensive services for the film and television industry with a focus on digitization and dubbing. With maxdome, the Splendid Group has its own VoD platform. Further information at www.splendidmedien.com

For further information, please contact:

Splendid Medien AG

Investor Relations

Karin Opgenoorth

Lichtstr. 25

50825 Cologne

Phone: 0221-95 42 32 99

karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com

www.splendidmedien.com