|
19.07.2024 10:04:14
EQS-News: MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE: Q2 2024 QUARTERLY RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION
|
EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE
/ Key word(s): Conference
Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release its quarterly results for the period ending 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.
Investors are invited to join a conference call on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, at 09.00 am (CET) hosted by Marley Spoon CEO, Daniel Raab, and CFO, Jennifer Bernstein, who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.
To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:
https://montegaconnect.de/event/u2myrvbiv0450lpmqpukimz863dvdtgm
About Marley Spoon Group SE
Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal solution company. Our Vision is to “Build a better every day, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, and when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood and bistroMD are our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) services that offer premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.
19.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1950143
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1950143 19.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|468 SPAC II SE Registered Shs -A-
|1,39
|-6,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.