WKN DE: A3C81B / ISIN: LU2380748603

05.09.2025 14:51:43

EQS-News: MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE: Q2 AND HALF-YEAR 2025 RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Conference/Quarterly / Interim Statement
MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE: Q2 AND HALF-YEAR 2025 RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION

05.09.2025 / 14:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release the preliminary 2025 Half Year results as well as its quarterly results for the period ending 30th June 2025 on Tuesday, 9th September 2025.

Investors are invited to join a conference call on Tuesday, 9th September 2025, at 13:30 pm (CET) hosted by Marley Spoon CEO, Daniel Raab, and CFO, Thorsten Struck, who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.

To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/c57d2bca-1dd5-49b2-9a72-78ecca561744 


About Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal solution company. Our Vision is to “Build a better every day, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, and when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. BistroMD is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offer premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.


05.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@marleyspoon.com
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com
ISIN: LU2380748603, LU2380748785
WKN: A3C81B
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2193754

 
End of News EQS News Service

2193754  05.09.2025 CET/CEST

