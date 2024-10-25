EQS-News: Martina Steinberger-Voracek becomes new CEO of AGRANA Sugar Division

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Martina Steinberger-Voracek becomes new CEO of AGRANA Sugar Division



25.10.2024 / 09:29 CET/CEST

Martina Steinberger-Voracek will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AGRANA Zucker GmbH with effect from 1 November 2024.

Following her MBA at the University of Graz, Martina Steinberger-Voracek began her professional career at Henkel AG, where she held various top positions in marketing, sales and management, including Sales Director Austria, General Manager Austria, Vice President Sales and CEE Manager as well as Corporate Vice President Global Sales. She then embarked on an entrepreneurial career step as a start-up founder and also worked as a business consultant focussing on innovation, sales and trading strategy.

“We are delighted to have been able to attract Martina Steinberger-Voracek to our sugar division as CEO. With over 30 years of professional experience and an in-depth understanding of international sales management, go-to-market strategies and the management of transformation processes, she brings considerable expertise to AGRANA”, says Stephan Büttner, CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG.

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 53 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.8 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the global market leader in fruit preparations and the world’s leading producer of apple and berry juice concentrates. In addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch products (made from potato, corn and wheat) and of bioethanol. AGRANA is the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.



