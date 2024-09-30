|
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE closes sale of MA micro Group
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE
/ Key word(s): Disposal
PRESS RELEASE
The proceeds from the sale of the MA micro Group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC, and Micro Automation LLP, amount to a range of approximately EUR 71.5 million to EUR 76.5 million and will primarily be used to reduce financial liabilities.
Houlihan Lokey Germany acted as transaction advisor and Hengeler Mueller as legal advisor to MAX Automation.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).
30.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|English
|MAX Automation SE
|20459 Hamburg
|+4940808058270
|+4940808058299
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|www.maxautomation.com
|DE000A2DA588
|A2DA58
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1998581
|EQS News Service
1998581 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
