EQS-News: MAX Automation SE closes sale of MA micro Group

30.09.2024 13:02:14

30.09.2024 / 13:02 CET/CEST
Hamburg, 30 September 2024 – MAX Management GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), an investment company listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, received merger control approvals and closed the sale of the MA micro Group to Hitachi, Ltd (TSE:6501), a globally active Japanese company listed on the Nikkei 225. With the closing of the transaction, MA micro automation is under operation by JR Automation Technologies, LLC, a Hitachi Group company.

The proceeds from the sale of the MA micro Group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC, and Micro Automation LLP, amount to a range of approximately EUR 71.5 million to EUR 76.5 million and will primarily be used to reduce financial liabilities.

Houlihan Lokey Germany acted as transaction advisor and Hengeler Mueller as legal advisor to MAX Automation.

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

www.maxautomation.com


