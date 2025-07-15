MAX Automation Aktie

MAX Automation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.07.2025 19:00:24

EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE revises forecast for financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
MAX Automation SE revises forecast for financial year 2025

15-Jul-2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

MAX Automation SE revises forecast for financial year 2025

Hamburg, 15 July 2025 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) today revised its forecast for the current 2025 financial year downwards. Based on the preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and an updated projection for the full year, MAX Automation SE now expects sales of between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million (previously: between EUR 340 million and EUR 400 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million (previously: between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million).

The main reason for the adjustment to the sales forecast is a weaker and delayed order intake in the first half of 2025 as a result of macroeconomic developments and the uncertainties caused by US customs policy. In addition, projects, particularly in the automotive sector and in the environmental technology sector, have been postponed. In addition, one-off expenses in the mid-single-digit million range related to cost reduction measures are expected to have a negative impact.

Detailed financial information

The full half-yearly financial report 2025 of MAX Automation SE will be available for download from 1 August 2025 at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 - 40 - 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTRACT FOR MEDIA REPRESANTIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2170212

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2170212  15-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten