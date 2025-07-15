EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE revises forecast for financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

MAX Automation SE revises forecast for financial year 2025



15-Jul-2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

MAX Automation SE revises forecast for financial year 2025

Hamburg, 15 July 2025 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) today revised its forecast for the current 2025 financial year downwards. Based on the preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and an updated projection for the full year, MAX Automation SE now expects sales of between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million (previously: between EUR 340 million and EUR 400 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million (previously: between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million).

The main reason for the adjustment to the sales forecast is a weaker and delayed order intake in the first half of 2025 as a result of macroeconomic developments and the uncertainties caused by US customs policy. In addition, projects, particularly in the automotive sector and in the environmental technology sector, have been postponed. In addition, one-off expenses in the mid-single-digit million range related to cost reduction measures are expected to have a negative impact.



Detailed financial information

The full half-yearly financial report 2025 of MAX Automation SE will be available for download from 1 August 2025 at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte/.



