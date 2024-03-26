|
26.03.2024 08:14:46
EQS-News: MBB SE expects one billion euros in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2024
|
EQS-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
MBB SE expects one billion euros in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2024
Berlin, 26 March 2024 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, grew its revenues by 6.5% to €954.6 million in the 2023 financial year. The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached €80.2 million, compared to €93.2 million in the previous year. While the Service & Infrastructure segment experienced a temporary decline in adjusted EBITDA to €47.0 million on almost constant revenues of €481.3 million, the Technological Applications segment grew to €375.7 million in revenues and increased adjusted EBITDA by 74.7% to €28.4 million. The Consumer Goods segment generated revenues of €98.4 million and EBITDA of €5.9 million. The Group's net cash at the end of 2023 was €475.3 million, of which €311.1 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.
Friedrich Vorwerk, the largest company in the MBB Group, generated revenues of €373.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the energy infrastructure provider fell to €32.0 million, due in particular to increased material and personnel costs for individual legacy projects. The company's EBITDA margin was therefore 7.4% in the first three quarters but rose again to 11.8% in the fourth quarter. At the same time, Friedrich Vorwerk's order intake grew significantly to more than €1 billion, due in particular to the A-Nord order, which will contribute significantly to the company's growth from 2024 onwards. Aumann increased its revenues by 34.5% to €289.6 million and more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA to €21.3 million. IT security provider DTS achieved annual revenues of €108.4 million with adjusted EBITDA of €15.0 million thanks to revenue growth of 18.4% in the fourth quarter.
Since the beginning of 2023, MBB has invested more than €100 million into shares of its own group. MBB SE acquired Aumann shares for around €8 million, Friedrich Vorwerk shares for around €37 million and own shares for around €45 million. Additionally, Aumann has acquired own shares for around €12 million. These investments emphasize the management's positive view of the MBB Group's outstanding growth and value creation prospects.
Backed by a promising start to the year, MBB expects revenues to increase to €1 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin to 10% in 2024. The Board and Executive Management will therefore propose a dividend of €1.01 per share to the Annual General Meeting. This is the 14th time in a row that MBB has paid an increasing basic dividend. The continued high net cash position will ensure higher financial income in 2024 and forms an excellent basis for further organic and inorganic growth.
The Annual Report 2023 is available at www.mbb.com
MBB SE
26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1866933
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1866933 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MBB SE
|100,00
|1,01%
