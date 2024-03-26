26.03.2024 08:14:46

EQS-News: MBB SE expects one billion euros in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2024

EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
MBB SE expects one billion euros in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2024

26.03.2024 / 08:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE expects one billion euros in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2024

Berlin, 26 March 2024 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, grew its revenues by 6.5% to €954.6 million in the 2023 financial year. The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached €80.2 million, compared to €93.2 million in the previous year. While the Service & Infrastructure segment experienced a temporary decline in adjusted EBITDA to €47.0 million on almost constant revenues of €481.3 million, the Technological Applications segment grew to €375.7 million in revenues and increased adjusted EBITDA by 74.7% to €28.4 million. The Consumer Goods segment generated revenues of €98.4 million and EBITDA of €5.9 million. The Group's net cash at the end of 2023 was €475.3 million, of which €311.1 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.

Friedrich Vorwerk, the largest company in the MBB Group, generated revenues of €373.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the energy infrastructure provider fell to €32.0 million, due in particular to increased material and personnel costs for individual legacy projects. The company's EBITDA margin was therefore 7.4% in the first three quarters but rose again to 11.8% in the fourth quarter. At the same time, Friedrich Vorwerk's order intake grew significantly to more than €1 billion, due in particular to the A-Nord order, which will contribute significantly to the company's growth from 2024 onwards. Aumann increased its revenues by 34.5% to €289.6 million and more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA to €21.3 million. IT security provider DTS achieved annual revenues of €108.4 million with adjusted EBITDA of €15.0 million thanks to revenue growth of 18.4% in the fourth quarter.

Since the beginning of 2023, MBB has invested more than €100 million into shares of its own group. MBB SE acquired Aumann shares for around €8 million, Friedrich Vorwerk shares for around €37 million and own shares for around €45 million. Additionally, Aumann has acquired own shares for around €12 million. These investments emphasize the management's positive view of the MBB Group's outstanding growth and value creation prospects.

Backed by a promising start to the year, MBB expects revenues to increase to €1 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin to 10% in 2024. The Board and Executive Management will therefore propose a dividend of €1.01 per share to the Annual General Meeting. This is the 14th time in a row that MBB has paid an increasing basic dividend. The continued high net cash position will ensure higher financial income in 2024 and forms an excellent basis for further organic and inorganic growth.

The Annual Report 2023 is available at www.mbb.com

 

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
ir@mbb.com
www.mbb.com 

Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 


26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1866933

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866933  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MBB SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MBB SE 100,00 1,01% MBB SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird am Dienstag stabil erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte weiter auf Rekordkurs bleiben. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen