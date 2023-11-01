EQS-News: MBB subsidiary Aumann acquires LACOM, a leading laminating and coating specialist with a focus on battery and fuel cell technology

01.11.2023 09:27:36

MBB subsidiary Aumann acquires LACOM, a leading laminating and coating specialist with a focus on battery and fuel cell technology

01.11.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
Berlin, 1 November 2023 – Aumann AG, a subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), takes over the business operations and the technology portfolio of LACOM GmbH ("LACOM"), based in Lauchheim, as part of an asset deal with effect from today. The company will operate under the name Aumann Lauchheim GmbH and the name LACOM will remain a strong brand within the Aumann Group.

LACOM is a specialist in laminating and coating equipment, particularly in the areas of electrode- and MEA-manufacturing (membrane electrode assembly). The strategic acquisition of LACOM fits seamlessly into Aumann's e-mobility strategy and provides technological access to upstream processes in the manufacture of batteries and fuel cells. In the field of fuel cells, Aumann is now able to offer innovative production solutions along the entire value chain - from coating and stacking to final assembly. In the field of battery systems, Aumann is expanding its existing portfolio of battery module and battery pack assembly with coating systems for electrode production.

In the 2022 financial year, LACOM achieved revenues of around €10 million. Since mid-2023, the company has been in insolvency proceedings due to the insolvency of the parent company Kiener Maschinenbau GmbH. In the 2023 financial year, the acquisition will have no significant impact on Aumann's revenues and earnings. Profitable revenues in the low double-digit million range are expected for 2024.



