WKN DE: A2QQRB / ISIN: US9884491047

19.11.2025 14:36:01

EQS-News: MED Holdings Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of TotallBody.com, Expanding Telehealth and Longevity Medicine Platform

EQS-News: med holdings group / Key word(s): Healthcare
MED Holdings Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of TotallBody.com, Expanding Telehealth and Longevity Medicine Platform

19.11.2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DENVER, CO - November 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - MED Holdings Group Inc. (OTC:YUKA) today announced the acquisition of TotallBody.com, a new telehealth platform designed to deliver comprehensive wellness, weight loss, hormone therapy, and longevity medicine programs to patients worldwide.

The acquisition of TotalBody.com is a pivotal milestone in MED Holdings’ strategy to establish a leading digital-first wellness and longevity ecosystem. The platform enables remote access to GLP-1 weight-loss programs, hormone therapy, regenerative health plans, and peptide treatments - positioning the company for significant recurring revenue growth.

“With TotalBody.com under our umbrella, MED Holdings is now fully equipped to deliver transformative wellness and longevity solutions directly to consumers around the globe,” said Jessica Miller, CEO of MED Holdings Group Inc. “This acquisition accelerates our digital-first approach, aligning with consumer demand for convenient and affordable healthcare.”

Key Highlights

  • TotalBody.com Acquisition: Launches a proprietary direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering memberships and subscriptions across weight loss, hormonal balance, and regenerative medicine.
  • Complementary In-Person Care: Medsmart Wellness Centers and Artemis Practices continue to deliver premium in-person longevity treatments, enhancing TotallBody.com’s digital offerings.

About MED Holdings Group Inc.

MED Holdings Group Inc. is transforming how wellness, longevity, and regenerative medicine are delivered. Through strategic acquisitions - including Medsmart Wellness Centers, Artemis Practices, and now TotalBody.com - the company offers integrated, patient-focused care both in-person and online. With a growing emphasis on subscription-based models, MED Holdings is positioned to deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jessica Miller
President
786-438-3100
Info@medholdingsgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement. This release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Med Smart and or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and/or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: med holdings group

19.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: med holdings group
United States
ISIN: US9884491047
EQS News ID: 2232756

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232756  19.11.2025 CET/CEST

