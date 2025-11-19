EQS-News: MED Holdings Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of TotallBody.com, Expanding Telehealth and Longevity Medicine Platform

EQS-News: med holdings group / Key word(s): Healthcare

19.11.2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST

DENVER, CO - November 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - MED Holdings Group Inc. (OTC:YUKA) today announced the acquisition of TotallBody.com, a new telehealth platform designed to deliver comprehensive wellness, weight loss, hormone therapy, and longevity medicine programs to patients worldwide.

The acquisition of TotalBody.com is a pivotal milestone in MED Holdings’ strategy to establish a leading digital-first wellness and longevity ecosystem. The platform enables remote access to GLP-1 weight-loss programs, hormone therapy, regenerative health plans, and peptide treatments - positioning the company for significant recurring revenue growth.

“With TotalBody.com under our umbrella, MED Holdings is now fully equipped to deliver transformative wellness and longevity solutions directly to consumers around the globe,” said Jessica Miller, CEO of MED Holdings Group Inc. “This acquisition accelerates our digital-first approach, aligning with consumer demand for convenient and affordable healthcare.”

Key Highlights

TotalBody.com Acquisition : Launches a proprietary direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering memberships and subscriptions across weight loss, hormonal balance, and regenerative medicine.

: Launches a proprietary direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering memberships and subscriptions across weight loss, hormonal balance, and regenerative medicine. Complementary In-Person Care: Medsmart Wellness Centers and Artemis Practices continue to deliver premium in-person longevity treatments, enhancing TotallBody.com’s digital offerings.

About MED Holdings Group Inc.

MED Holdings Group Inc. is transforming how wellness, longevity, and regenerative medicine are delivered. Through strategic acquisitions - including Medsmart Wellness Centers, Artemis Practices, and now TotalBody.com - the company offers integrated, patient-focused care both in-person and online. With a growing emphasis on subscription-based models, MED Holdings is positioned to deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

