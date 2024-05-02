EQS-News: MEDICLIN: Transfer of operations of Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal to MEDICLIN took place on 1 May

|
Offenburg, 2 May 2024
MEDICLIN: Transfer of operations of Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal to MEDICLIN took place on 1 May
Offenburg, 2 May 2024: On 1 May, the operation of the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal was transferred to MEDICLIN.
A symbolic handover of the key between MEDICLIN COO Thomas Piefke, clinic managing director and regional managing director Holger Kammann and Heinz Beekmann, managing director of the Specht Group, took place on Monday. Beekmann presented the "Bremen Key" made of acrylic glass to the MEDICLIN representatives in front of the rehabilitation clinic.
At the beginning of April, representatives of MEDICLIN and the Specht Group signed the purchase agreement for the clinic. The clinic will now operate under the name "MEDICLIN Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal".
"We extend a warm welcome to the employees in Bremen," says MEDICLIN CEO Dr Joachim Ramming. "MEDICLIN has facilities throughout Germany in various areas - rehabilitation, acute care, nursing care, MVZs - but our core competence is and remains rehabilitation."
Piefke adds: "We want to continue to grow in the rehabilitation sector, both inpatient and outpatient. We are delighted that the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal is now part of the MEDICLIN family!"
For further information:
MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstrasse 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Ender Gülcan
Phone: 0781/488-326
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
Public Relations
Dr Janina Lossen
Phone: 0781/488-180
janina.lossen@mediclin.de
www.mediclin.de
About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.
MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
