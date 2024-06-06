EQS-News: Medios AG successfully completes acquisition of Ceban, significantly expanding its market position in Europe

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Medios AG successfully completes acquisition of Ceban, significantly expanding its market position in Europe



Berlin, June 06, 2024 – Medios, a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, has completed the acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. (“Ceban”), a fast-growing, leading pharmaceutical compounding platform with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, as planned. The conditions required for the closing of the transaction were fully met. As a result, Ceban will be included in the scope of consolidation of Medios AG as of June 1, 2024.

Matthias Gaertner, Chairman of the Executive Board of Medios: “We are very pleased that we have now successfully completed the acquisition of Ceban. This transformative acquisition is an important first step in building the leading European Specialty Pharma platform. In addition to cross-selling opportunities and synergies, particularly in purchasing, Ceban's portfolio enables us to strategically diversify while simultaneously tapping into attractive growth markets.”

Ceban is the market leader in pharmaceutical compounding in the Netherlands and is among the top 3 market players in Belgium and the top 5 in Spain. The company supplies around 3,300 pharmacies, more than 200 hospitals and has its own pharmacy chain with 23 pharmacies in the Netherlands.

Ceban covers the entire value chain – from the procurement of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) to the sterile and non-sterile compounding of pharmaceuticals and the supply of public and hospital pharmacies, through to homecare services with patient care at home. The company has long-standing relationships with players along the entire value chain and is well positioned to benefit from the rapidly growing demand for pharmaceutical compounding by clinics, pharmacies and hospitals.

About Medios

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

