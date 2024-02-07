|
07.02.2024 09:02:09
EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary results 2023
|
EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary results 2023
Guidance exactly matched: EPS 2022/23 +17% p.a.
- New record year with very high cash flows
- Dividend proposal +14% / Positive outlook
Wessling, February 7, 2024 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, achieved strong earnings in the final quarter, resulting in new record figures for 2023. EPS growth was +17% p.a. over the two years 2022/23, exactly matching the original +14-20% guidance from 2021.
According to preliminary figures, sales came in at approx. EUR 322 mln, just slightly above previous year’s EUR 320.48 mln, as expected, with a contribution of EUR 104.5 mln / +7.5% from Software and EUR 217.5 mln / -0% from the VAR Business. Gross profit climbed disproportionately to approx. EUR 168.5 mln (PY: 161.14 / +4.6%), with EUR 95 mln / +9% from Software and EUR 73.5 mln / -0% from the VAR Business.
Operating profit EBIT increased to approx. EUR 46.8 mln (PY: 42.63 / +10%), with EUR 28.4 mln / +13% from Software and EUR 18.4 mln / +5% from VAR Business. EBIT margin rose to 14.5% (PY: 13.3%). Through strict cost discipline, consistently higher quarterly EBITs were achieved despite inflation, even compared to the record Q4 in the previous year.
Net profit after minority shares grew by +11% to approx. EUR 28.8 mln (PY: 26.01), or 172 Cents (PY: 155) per share. Compared to the 126 Cents per share from 2021, growth was +36.5% or +17% per year.
Operating cash flows jumped by more than a quarter to a new record amount of approx. EUR 50 mln (PY: 39.05) or 300 Cents/share (PY: 233).
CFO Markus Pech and Chairman Adi Drotleff are completely satisfied with the 2023 financial year, especially given the harsh environment, and plan to submit to the general meeting a dividend proposal of 160 Cents (PY: 140 / +14%), i.e. in the middle of the guidance range.
They also give a positive outlook, expecting an increase of +10-20% to 189-206 Cents in EPS and an increase in the dividend of +20-30 Cents to 180-190 Cents in 2024. For 2025, M+M management is targeting EPS growth of +12-25% and +25-35 Cents more in dividends.
07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)815 3933-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)815 3933-100
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@mum.de
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006580806
|WKN:
|658 080
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1831929
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1831929 07.02.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mensch und Maschine Software SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mensch und Maschine Software SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|51,80
|1,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.