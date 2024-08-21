EQS-News: Mister Spex Appoints Christopher Douglas as Chief Restructuring Officer

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Mister Spex Appoints Christopher Douglas as Chief Restructuring Officer



21.08.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Mister Spex Appoints Christopher Douglas as Chief Restructuring Officer

Mister Spex SE has announced the appointment of Christopher Douglas as Chief Restructuring Officer, a newly established role that will be pivotal in executing the recently unveiled transformation and restructuring program, "SpexFocus." The program aims to enhance profitability and ensure sustainable cash generation for the company in the medium term. Beginning September 1st, Douglas will oversee the management of restructuring projects, review the cost base, and optimize operational processes.

Douglas brings extensive expertise in corporate development, restructuring, corporate governance, and financial management. Prior to joining Mister Spex, he held several roles in portfolio support for the Büll family, a major shareholder based in Hamburg. During this time, he was responsible for the strategic and operational development of the B&L Group and served as Managing Director and CFO for the family’s hotel division.

His career also includes senior positions at POSSEHL Mittelstandsbeteiligungen GmbH, where he served as Head of Portfolio Management, leading the strategic realignment and restructuring of the portfolio companies, and held managing director roles in two subsidiaries.

Douglas began his career as a consultant at Barkawi Management Consultants, specializing in operational restructuring. There, he played a key role in designing and implementing "Full Potential" programs for international clients, gaining significant experience, including the reform of a major Canadian telecommunications company.

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of Mister Spex, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Christopher Douglas as our new Chief Restructuring Officer. With his extensive experience and strategic insight, he will be instrumental in advancing and enhancing the efficiency of our company. His role will be crucial in our 'SpexFocus' transformation and restructuring program."

Christopher Douglas expressed his enthusiasm for the role at Mister Spex: "The company is currently in a phase of strategic evolution, where targeted initiatives can strengthen Mister Spex’s market position. The optimization and restructuring of Mister Spex is a significant challenge that I approach with both respect and great confidence."

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 11 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.



Press Contact:

Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communications I Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com