EQS-News: Mister Spex Launches New Private Label 'Mister Spex MOOVE'

26.08.2024

Mister Spex Launches New Private Label "Mister Spex MOOVE"

Mister Spex SE, Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, expands its portfolio of private labels with the launch of "Mister Spex MOOVE". With the launch of the new collection, which includes both sunglasses and prescription glasses, Mister Spex is entering the rapidly growing category of sports eyewear, a segment that is witnessing substantial growth both locally and globally. Europe, including Germany, currently holds the largest market share for sports eyewear, accounting for around 32 % of the global market. Within this market, Germany plays a pivotal role, significantly contributing to the region's overall market share[1]. The launch reinforces the company’s strategic objective of successfully positioning Mister Spex in growth segments and thereby further enhancing its profitability.

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of Mister Spex, states: “With the introduction of our new private label 'Mister Spex MOOVE,' we are setting another milestone in the continuous evolution of our brand portfolio, reinforcing our position as an expert in the optical industry. This new brand allows us to tap into a market segment that is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising awareness of eye protection, innovations in lens technology and global embrace of an active lifestyle. This not only enables us to reach new customer groups but also contributes substantially to the diversification and strengthening of our revenue base.”

"Mister Spex MOOVE" stands out for its ergonomic design and high functionality, particularly suited for sports enthusiasts. The collection includes seven models of glasses (three prescription glasses, four sunglasses) and two accessory models, each available in three color variants. The high-tech lenses provide optimal UV protection and exceptional clarity, while the lightweight yet durable frames ensure maximum comfort. A distinctive feature of the prescription glasses in the collection is the patented Wing design, which guarantees a secure fit even in strong winds. This is complemented by flexible wire temples that can be quickly and easily adjusted for secure and comfortable wear.

The collection was developed under stringent quality standards to ensure the durability and functionality of the eyewear. Furthermore, the production process placed great emphasis on resource-efficient methods using injection molding. The launch of "Mister Spex MOOVE" not only enhances the company’s product diversity but also strengthens its positioning in the premium segment. The expansion of our portfolio is a crucial step in leveraging future market opportunities and successfully executing the company’s growth strategy.

The collection will be available both online and in selected stores.

Please find more information about MOOVE here: Mister Spex MOOVE

About Mister Spex:

Mister Spex is Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.

