22.07.2024 09:06:26

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE Announces Proposal to Reduce Supervisory Board Size from 7 to 5 Members

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Mister Spex SE Announces Proposal to Reduce Supervisory Board Size from 7 to 5 Members

22.07.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex SE Announces Proposal to Reduce Supervisory Board Size from 7 to 5 Members 

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE have announced their decision to propose a reduction in the size of the Supervisory Board from 7 to 5 members. Shareholders will be asked to vote on this proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for September 19, 2024. This initiative is intended to streamline corporate governance and enhance the efficiency of decision-making processes.

Further details regarding the extraordinary general meeting will be provided in due course.

 

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry’s transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 5 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the company’s evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers – offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.


Corporate Communications:
Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communications I Elina.Vorobjeva@misterspex.de

Investor Relations Contact: 
Irina Zhurba I Head of Investor Relations | Irina.Zhurba@misterspex.de 
 

Mister Spex SE 

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24
D-10249 Berlin
Website: www.misterspex.de  
Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com

 


22.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1950547

 
End of News EQS News Service

1950547  22.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950547&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mister Spexmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mister Spexmehr Analysen

08.09.22 Mister Spex Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mister Spex 2,72 -1,81% Mister Spex

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenauftakt leichte Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen