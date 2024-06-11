|
11.06.2024 14:30:07
EQS-News: Multitude SE: Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its senior bonds due 2025
|
EQS-News: Multitude SE
/ Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Multitude SE: Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its senior bonds due 2025
Multitude SE (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated on 16 May 2024 in relation to the Company's senior unsecured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0012702549 (the "Bonds"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").
A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favour of approving the Proposal.
The amendments will become effective when the Company and the agent enter into an amendment and restatement agreement, amending and restating the terms and conditions of the Bonds substantially in the form set out in schedule 2 of the notice of written procedure.
For further information, please contact:
Lasse Mäkelä
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.
11.06.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finnland
|E-Mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1922741
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
|
1922741 11.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)
|6,14
|0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen geben am Dienstag nach. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.