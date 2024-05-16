EQS-News: Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE has decided to start a share buyback programme

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE has decided to start a share buyback programme



16.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 16 May 2024 – The Board of Directors of Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) ”), has, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024, resolved to implement a share buyback programme for a total of maximum 2,172,396 shares in the company, in one or several tranches, by using the company’s unrestricted equity. The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase shares or accept shares as pledge also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholders’ holding in the company by way of directed repurchase.

The purpose of the repurchase of shares is, and the shares to be repurchased may be used, to meet obligations arising from the company's incentive schemes or as a means of payment in acquisitions and other similar arrangements relating to the company’s business. There is therefore a weighty economic reason for the directed repurchase of shares.

The repurchase of shares will start at the earliest on 17.5.2024 and will end at the latest on 30.6.2024. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 100,000, which corresponds to approximately 0.5% of all shares in the company. However, the maximum amount to be used for the acquisition of shares is EUR 700,000. The shares will be repurchased through public trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The price to be paid for the shares will be determined on the basis of the share price prevailing on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the time of repurchase.

At the moment, the total number of shares in the Company is 21,723,960. The number of the treasury shares held by the company is 60,036 at 16.5.2024.



Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE :

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'. www.multitude.com