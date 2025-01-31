EQS-News: Munich workforce specialist posts new revenue and earnings records in 2024 financial year

EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

According to provisional figures, ATOSS Software SE is once more able to report on a successful financial year with new records for revenue and earnings. In total, revenues increased by 13 percent over the previous year, climbing to EUR 170.6 million (previous year: EUR 151.2 million). Operating earnings grew even faster to EUR 63.4 million (previous year: EUR 51.8 million), a year-on-year rise of 22 percent, with an EBIT margin of 37 percent (previous year: 34 percent). The Management Board expects this success story to continue in the 2025 financial year and beyond.

Munich, January 31, 2025

ATOSS Software SE remains true to its growth trajectory in FY 2024 for the nineteenth record year in a row. Notwithstanding the economic picture, the Munich specialist for workforce management succeeded in surpassing its already excellent prior year records for revenue and earnings for the nineteenth time in succession. Consolidated revenues were up by 13 percent to EUR 170.6 million (previous year: EUR 151.2 million) over the course of the year. Of this amount, the Software division contributed a total of EUR 124.9 million (previous year: EUR 108.2 million), with revenue up 15 percent year on year. The main drivers of software revenues once again emanated from cloud and subscriptions which climbed 37 percent to EUR 72.4 million (previous year: EUR 52.9 million) and now account for 42 percent of total revenues (previous year: 35 percent). Together with the 9 percent rise in software maintenance revenues amounting to EUR 39.0 million (previous year: EUR 35.7 million), recurring revenues advanced year-on-year by 26 percent, reaching EUR 111.3 million (previous year: EUR 88.6 million). Recurring revenues from the cloud and maintenance accounted for 65 percent (previous year: 59 percent) of total revenues in the 2024 financial year. Revenues from consulting services expanded in the same period to EUR 35.9 million (previous year: EUR 33.2 million).

Overall demand for new software licenses from new and existing customers was slightly below the prior year level despite rising demand in enterprise business in the DACH region. Nevertheless, the order book for cloud business grew very positively on the basis of the SaaS business model combined with a low churn rate. For example, the cloud order backlog which states revenues from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, increased by 33 percent to EUR 85.8 million (December 31, 2023: EUR 64.3 million) in the 2024 financial year. This key cloud indicator also includes cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud usage fees which were up 35 percent to a total of EUR 79.3 million by comparison with the year-end figure as of December 31, 2023 (EUR 58.9 million). Total ARR (consisting of cloud usage fees and maintenance revenues) rose 24 percent to EUR 118.4 million as of 12/31/2024.

Return on revenue in relation to operating profit (EBIT) stands at 37 percent (previous year: 34 percent) – once again exceeding the level of at least 35 percent forecast by the Management Board for the whole of 2024 and raised again in Q3 2024, primarily due to prudent cost management and the temporary deferment of investments in the expansion of sales personnel resources.

The strong performance of ATOSS is also reflected in other key financial indicators for the Group, such as liquidity and operating cash flow. Liquidity grew by 36 percent year on year, reaching a total of EUR 112.2 million (previous year: EUR 82.6 million) as a result of successful business performance.

Based on its long-term dividend policy that provides for a distribution rate of 75 percent relative to earnings per share, the Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend of EUR 2,13 per share (previous year: EUR 1.69 per share) as part of its profit appropriation resolution. The recommendations for the appropriation of net income put forward by the Management and Supervisory Boards will be resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2025.

The sustained revenue and earnings records achieved and the high pace of growth in the cloud represent a clear demonstration of ATOSS’ success and its competitive strength. The digital transformation of the global economy is in full swing and opening up numerous opportunities for growth and investments for ATOSS based on its excellent portfolio of solutions and outstanding financial performance. In particular, ATOSS will invest more heavily in expanding and developing its sales organization. In addition, the Group also intends to continue developing its cloud-based product innovations. With these important investments in the future in mind, the Group is budgeting revenues of at least EUR 190 million for the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of at least 31 percent. With regard to 2026 and 2027, the Group is expecting to achieve revenue of at least EUR 215 million and EUR 245 million respectively. Based on the growth opportunities in the field of workforce management and its first-class positioning in this market, ATOSS’ ambition is to reach a revenue level of EUR 400 million by 2030.

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW AS PER IFRS: YEAR ON YEAR COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2024

- 12/31/2024 Proportion of

Total sales 01/01/2023

- 12/31/2023 Proportion of

Total sales Change

2024 to 2023 Sales revenues 170,625 100% 151,198 100% 13% Software 124,856 73% 108,197 72% 15% Licenses 13,540 8% 19,610 13% -31% Maintenance 38,963 23% 35,669 24% 9% Cloud & Subscriptions 72,353 42% 52,918 35% 37% Consulting 35,943 21% 33,229 22% 8% Hardware 5,801 3% 6,084 4% -5% Others 4,025 2% 3,688 2% 9% EBITDA 67,829 40% 55,865 37% 21% EBIT 63,427 37% 51,819 34% 22% EBT 66,982 39% 53,326 35% 26% Net profit 45,451 27% 35,773 24% 27% Cash flow (operating) 59,472 35% 52,654 35% 13% Liquidity (1/2) 112,216 82,584 36% EPS in Euro (3) 2.86 2.25 27% Employees (4) 820 775 6%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW AS PER IFRS: QUARTERLY COMPARISON IN KEUR

Q4/24 Q3/24 Q2/24 Q1/24 Q4/23 Sales revenues 44,736 42,089 41,957 41,843 40,937 Software 33,366 30,587 31,181 29,722 29,212 Licenses 3,805 2,120 3,961 3,654 5,534 Maintenance 9,872 9,740 9,697 9,654 9,140 Cloud & Subscriptions 19,689 18,727 17,522 16,415 14,538 Consulting 9,074 8,913 8,676 9,280 9,050 Hardware 1,133 1,583 1,119 1,966 1,541 Others 1,163 1,006 981 875 1,134 EBITDA 18,828 17,148 16,783 15,070 16,180 EBIT 17,684 16,067 15,657 14,019 15,085 EBIT margin in % 40% 38% 37% 34% 37% EBT 18,811 17,057 16,607 14,507 16,238 Net profit 12,573 11,628 11,491 9,759 10,986 Cash flow (operating) -2,245 32,392 -124 29,449 -4,332 Liquidity (1/2) 112,216 115,273 83,268 110,858 82,584 EPS in Euro (3) 0.79 0.73 0.72 0.62 0.69 Employees (4) 820 819 813 779 775

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) Dividend of EUR 3.37 on 05/06/2024 (KEUR 26,802); Dividend of EUR 2.83 on 05/04/2023 (KEUR 22,507)

(3) In accordance with IAS 33,64, earnings per share (EPS) were adjusted retrospectively for previous periods as a result of the share split carried out in June 2024

(4) at the end of the quarter/year

Upcoming dates:

March 10, 2025 Publication of the annual report 2024

March 10, 2025 Balance sheet press conference

April 25, 2025 Publication of the 3-monthly financial statements

April 30, 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025

July 24, 2025 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

August 11, 2025 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2025 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

November 24, 2025 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

