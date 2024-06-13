EQS-News: Mynaric Announces Date of Preliminary Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Webcast

|
MUNICH, June 13, 2024 – Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced it has scheduled a webcast to discuss its preliminary full-year 2023 financial results for Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time).
Prior to the webcast on June 20, 2024, Mynaric will release preliminary full-year 2023 financial results in the Investor Relations section on mynaric.com.
The webcast will include a presentation of these preliminary results along with a Q&A session with members of the management board of Mynaric including CEO, Mustafa Veziroglu and CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow.
Interested parties may listen to the webcast on the Investor Relations section of mynaric.com by pre-registering at the following registration link: Mynaric Full-Year 2023 Earnings Webcast Registration.
An archived version of the webcast along with corresponding slides will be available on the Investor Relations section on mynaric.com.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
