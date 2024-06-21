EQS-News: Mynaric announces management participation in upcoming investor conference

EQS-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference

Munich, 21 June 2024 – Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference during the second quarter of 2024:

Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

Virtual Presentation

June 25, 2024

11:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CET

Presenter: Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.