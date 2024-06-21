EQS-News: Mynaric announces management participation in upcoming investor conference

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024

Mynaric announces management participation in upcoming investor conference

21.06.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Munich, 21 June 2024 – Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference during the second quarter of 2024:

 

Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

Virtual Presentation

June 25, 2024

11:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CET

Presenter: Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO

 

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric 

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.


21.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Bertha-Kipfmüller-Str. 2-8
81249 München
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1930769

 
