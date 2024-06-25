EQS-News: Nabaltec AG: Annual General Meeting once again resolves to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.28 per share

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Nabaltec AG: Annual General Meeting once again resolves to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.28 per share



25.06.2024 / 12:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nabaltec AG: Annual General Meeting once again resolves to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.28 per share

Schwandorf/Amberg, 25 June 2024 – Nabaltec AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board once again received strong support at today's Annual General Meeting in Amberg. As proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the shareholders resolved at the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend totaling EUR 2.46 million, corresponding to EUR 0.28 per share. The remaining distributable profit of EUR 48.7 million will be carried forward to new account, thus strengthening the shareholders' equity to continue the growth course.

The shareholders also approved the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards in the previous Financial Year and the appointment of the auditor for Financial Year 2024. Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG: "The broad approval by our shareholders of Nabaltec AG's direction and our strategy is very high praise indeed, and we would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in us, especially in times characterized by great challenges in the markets."

Shareholders also decided at today's Annual General Meeting on the by-election of a Supervisory Board member and the election of a substitute member. Professor Dr.-Ing. Jürgen G. Heinrich resigned from his office as a member of the company's Supervisory Board for personal reasons on the best of terms as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2024. The Supervisory Board's proposal to elect Mr. Dirk A. Müller as his successor and Ms. Astrid Witzany as a substitute member of the Supervisory Board until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the Board's actions in Financial Year 2026 was approved.

"With Mr. Müller, who brings many years of expertise from his work as CFO of various companies as well as a high level of expertise from his time at the auditing and tax consulting firm Ernst & Young, we have gained a valuable member to round out our Supervisory Board," said Gerhard Witzany, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nabaltec AG. "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Professor Heinrich also on behalf of the Management Board for his many years of service and the consistently good and trustworthy cooperation on the Board, and wishes him all the best for the future."

Note: The voting results for Nabaltec AG's 2024 Annual Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Relations/Annual General Meeting section of www.nabaltec.de/en, shortly.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact: