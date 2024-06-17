EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG enters into partnership with Green Encoded GmbH/ Othmar Karas, First Vice-President of the EU Parliament: 'This is how we drive the Green Deal forward'

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Alliance

NEON EQUITY AG enters into partnership with Green Encoded GmbH/ Othmar Karas, First Vice-President of the EU Parliament: 'This is how we drive the Green Deal forward' (news with additional features)



17.06.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

NEON EQUITY AG enters into partnership with Green Encoded GmbH/ Othmar Karas, First Vice-President of the EU Parliament: "This is how we drive the Green Deal forward"

Aim of the partnership: Joint development of Green Deal-compliant financial products on a token basis

Investors gain access to innovative impact investments that comply with EU taxonomy standards and can be certified by DEKRA

Othmar Karas, First Vice-President of the European Parliament, finds out about the forward-looking cooperation in person

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY: "The environment and our portfolio companies will benefit from the Green Deal-compliant products."

Green Encoded owner Michael Kien: "We are digitizing the future of sustainability and creating high-yield investment opportunities."

Frankfurt am Main, June 17, 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG ("NEON EQUITY", ISIN DE000A3DW408) today signed a cooperation agreement with Green Encoded GmbH in Frankfurt in the presence of Dr. Othmar Karas, First Vice President of the European Parliament. The aim of the partnership is to develop joint Green Deal-compliant financial products on a token basis. The aim is to give national and international investors access to high-yield impact investments that meet the criteria of the EU taxonomy and ESG targets. In addition, NEON EQUITY and Green Encoded products can be certified by DEKRA as the official global partner of Green Encoded.

NEON EQUITY and Green Encoded plan to initiate the first joint Green Deal-compliant investment products in the coming quarters.

Dr. Othmar Karas, First Vice-President of the European Parliament and member of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee: "Europe will be the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 - that is non-negotiable. To achieve this goal, we need the support of the economy and the financial market. Without additional private capital, this transformation will not succeed. Transparency is the most important step for credibility. The economy and the environment must no longer be opposites, but must complement each other."

The EU's Green Deal envisages Europe becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. In addition, net greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Within this framework, the EU is supporting European companies with a focus on ESG-compliant technologies and products.

Dr. Othmar Karas continued: "I am therefore delighted that NEON EQUITY is taking an innovative approach with the Austrian company Green Encoded and thus helping the idea of the Green Deal to develop its potential for investors. I am grateful for the insights into the new ventures and wish the project all the best."

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY: "We are very pleased to be working with Green Encoded, as together we can create numerous synergies for the benefit of the environment and society. Green Encoded brings its expertise in the tokenization of ESG-certified products, while we contribute our know-how in capital market transactions and our strong investor network. The environment and our portfolio companies will also be able to benefit from the Green Deal compliant products. We are particularly proud that we have received the full support of politicians for this important partnership. In this context, we would like to thank Dr. Karas, First Vice-President of the EU Parliament."

Michael Kien, owner and Managing Director of Green Encoded: "Our world is changing and we see this as a great opportunity. Companies now need a legally compliant and transparent transformation from ecological necessities to economic profitability. The cooperation with NEON EQUITY, one of the leading players in the field of impact investment, shows the great potential of the Green Encoded platform. We benefit from NEON EQUITY's capital market expertise and thus have the perfect partner at our side. Together, we can successfully support companies in making economic use of sustainability while protecting nature, the climate and biodiversity."

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Über Green Encoded

Green Encoded GmbH is a start-up from the Styrian capital Graz that is breaking new ground in the future of sustainability. The aim is to combine ecology and economy in a meaningful way using blockchain technology and to make high-yield impact investments possible. Its core competencies include the digitalization of sustainable projects and processes, the tokenization of "green" values and - together with its global partner DEKRA - the verification of certification potential in line with ESG goals and the EU taxonomy.

