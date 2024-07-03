03.07.2024 10:30:03

EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG sells investment in OA22 GmbH with profit in the single-digit million euro range / Consistent focus on impact investing

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Investment/ESG
NEON EQUITY AG sells investment in OA22 GmbH with profit in the single-digit million euro range / Consistent focus on impact investing

03.07.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG sells investment in OA22 GmbH with profit in the single-digit million euro range / Consistent focus on impact investing

Frankfurt am Main, July 03, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), an impact investor and growth enabler, has sold its 33% stake in OA22 GmbH as part of its portfolio focus. This will have a positive effect on earnings for the current financial year in the high single-digit million euro range. OA22 GmbH specializes in the trading, management and development of real estate, land and construction projects. NEON EQUITY plans to focus its investment portfolio even more strongly on areas such as renewable energies, sustainable mobility, infrastructure and healthcare in the future. In line with this focus, further company investments are planned for the current year.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY AG: "With the sale of the investment in the real estate company OA22 GmbH, we are focusing our portfolio and further sharpening our orientation as a pure play impact investor. We are confident that we will be able to make further investments in line with our focus in the coming months." 

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


03.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1938469

 
End of News EQS News Service

1938469  03.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938469&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten