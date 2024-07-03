EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG sells investment in OA22 GmbH with profit in the single-digit million euro range / Consistent focus on impact investing

|
03.07.2024 10:30:03
|
/ Key word(s): Investment/ESG
NEON EQUITY AG sells investment in OA22 GmbH with profit in the single-digit million euro range / Consistent focus on impact investing
Frankfurt am Main, July 03, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), an impact investor and growth enabler, has sold its 33% stake in OA22 GmbH as part of its portfolio focus. This will have a positive effect on earnings for the current financial year in the high single-digit million euro range. OA22 GmbH specializes in the trading, management and development of real estate, land and construction projects. NEON EQUITY plans to focus its investment portfolio even more strongly on areas such as renewable energies, sustainable mobility, infrastructure and healthcare in the future. In line with this focus, further company investments are planned for the current year.
Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY AG: "With the sale of the investment in the real estate company OA22 GmbH, we are focusing our portfolio and further sharpening our orientation as a pure play impact investor. We are confident that we will be able to make further investments in line with our focus in the coming months."
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
03.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEON EQUITY AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1938469
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1938469 03.07.2024 CET/CEST
