EQS-News: NeuroOne(R) Announces Upcoming Industry Conference Participation

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - November 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced its participation in the following medical industry conferences:

American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2025 Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA between December 5th - December 9th. The Conference website can be found here: AES Annual Meeting Registration

The AES Annual Meeting brings together healthcare providers, scientists, advocates, industry, and other professionals dedicated to better outcomes for people with epilepsy.

CNS Drug Delivery Summit in Boston, MA between December 9th - 11th. The conference website can be found here: CNS Drug Delivery Conference

Join 100+ industry experts spanning neuroscientists, chemists, device engineers, conjugation scientists, DMPK experts, delivery specialists, and more at the 7th CNS Drug Delivery Summit to collaborate, network, and learn cutting-edge strategies that are tackling the unique challenges in gaining access to the brain.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, monitoring, ablation, drug delivery and stimulation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

